New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere up amid abortion fights elsewhere"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412921866.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412921866");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412921866-412921841"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Balloons fly over the Sandia Mountains during a Mass Ascension during the 2018 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on October 6, 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Balloons fly over the Sandia Mountains during a Mass Ascension during the 2018 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on October 6, 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412921866-412921841" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 15 2019 10:19PM CDT </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412921866" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's film industry appears to be on the brink of a boom thanks to abortion law controversies in other states and expanded incentives.</p> <p>A recent spike in film production in the state comes as Hollywood targets both Georgia and Louisiana over recently passed restrictive abortion laws, the Albuquerque Journal reports.</p> <p>The political developments are being watched closely in New Mexico, which is poised to benefit even though state officials have said there's no organized campaign to lure film productions from those states.</p> <p>"I don't know that we are necessarily using that as a drawing card, because we are a drawing card," New Mexico Film Office Director Todd Christensen said.</p> <p>The jump also comes as New Mexico is set to more than double its annual state spending cap on film incentives.</p> <p>In addition, NBCUniversal announced Friday it will build a television and film studio in a warehouse district just north of downtown Albuquerque as it seeks to expand its footprint in one of the fastest-growing film production hubs in the country.</p> <p>The company said it entered a 10-year venture with a developer to reshape an empty warehouse into a studio with two sound stages and offices. The studio will be used to produce shows for broadcast and cable channels.</p> <p>The New Mexico Film Office said the coming Amazon TV series production "The Power" reached out to New Mexico because of Georgia's political climate.</p> <p>"The Power" will be a 10-part series based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel in which women around the world suddenly gain the ability to electrocute people.</p> <p>New Mexico has on its books a 1969 state law that banned abortion in most cases. But the law became unenforceable after it was superseded by the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.</p> <p>An attempt to scrap the 1969 law failed during the last state legislative session in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Democrats have downplayed the vote and have vowed to try again in the near future.</p> <p>New Mexico was one of the first states to launch a film incentive program in 2003 and upped the ante with a new package of film and TV incentives passed by lawmakers during this year's 60-day legislative session and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March.</p> <p>The package raises a 2011 cap on what the state can pay out to film and TV productions from $50 million to $110 million per year, while also authorizing the spending of up to $225 million to pay down an accumulated backlog in film incentives.</p> <p>Film companies receive 25 percent rebates on qualifying expenditures on goods and services in New Mexico. There is a 30 percent rebate for some TV shows.</p> <p>In recent months, the New Mexico Film Office has received about two calls a day from production companies asking about the new incentives and possible locations in the state.</p> <p>"We're getting calls," Christensen said. "If the script fits, they'll come here. In some cases, they can change the scripts to fit New Mexico."</p> <p>Not all legislators are thrilled with the expansion of the state's film incentive program.</p> <p>State Sen. Mark Moores, a Republican who voted against this year's bill, said he would be uneasy about using the abortion laws in Georgia and Louisiana as leverage, adding that he has a problem with "out-of-state corporate extortion" on what he described as a social issue.</p> <p>"If we as a state make a political decision for New Mexico that they don't like in the future, will they extort us like they're trying to do to Georgia?" More Home Stories

Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute

By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 15 2019 09:21PM CDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 09:44PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deputy_recovering_after_being_shot_in_th_0_7402798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deputy_recovering_after_being_shot_in_th_0_7402798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deputy_recovering_after_being_shot_in_th_0_7402798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deputy_recovering_after_being_shot_in_th_0_7402798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Deputy_recovering_after_being_shot_in_th_0_7402798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Harris County sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he was shot in the line of duty . The 39-year-old suspected shooter, Brady Joseph Ray, is now behind bars. </p><p>Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says his deputy is lucky to be alive after being shot by a man the sheriff says was trying to break into his ex-wife's house in Katy. The deputy is at Memorial Hermann in stable condition.</p><p>Calls dealing with domestic disputes can sometimes be the most dangerous for law enforcement officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car" title="Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car" data-articleId="412916831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Spring man is in custody after police say he was driving drunk with his two teen sons in the car.</p><p>Johnny Alvarez is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Deputies say they received a call about a reckless driver driving into oncoming traffic. He showed signs of intoxication.</p><p>His 13- and 16-year-old sons were in the vehicle, they were released to relatives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/1-killed-1-hurt-when-small-plane-crashes-north-of-houston-1" title="1 killed, 1 hurt when small plane crashes north of Houston" data-articleId="412881386" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, 1 hurt when small plane crashes north of Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - One person has died after a single-engine plane experienced engine trouble and crashed north of Houston.</p><p>The Texas Department of Public Safety says a female passenger died at the scene while the pilot was airlifted to a Houston hospital. They were the only two aboard and their identities have not been released.</p><p>Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the Piper PA-28 had flown the short trip from Conroe to Livingston on Friday and was returning to Conroe when it went down in a heavily wooded area of Walker County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary Most Recent https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOXNews&#x2e;com&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>What's so bad about processed foods?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-mexico-film-industry-up-amid-abortion-fights-elsewhere-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Balloons&#x20;fly&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;Sandia&#x20;Mountains&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;Mass&#x20;Ascension&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2018&#x20;Albuquerque&#x20;International&#x20;Balloon&#x20;Fiesta&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Albuquerque&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Mexico&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-shoots-deputy-in-domestic-dispute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mexico-vows-to-help-central-american-migrants-amid-crackdown-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 