The FBI has released a report with statistics on violent crimes in American cities for 2018. It also breaks down crimes for the suburbs to include murder, rape, robbery, and assault.

The Houston Chronicle compiled a list for the greater Houston area and found that Humble ranks right behind Houston. We spoke to residents to see if they were surprised by the numbers.

Markelle Kalusern, who lives in Humble, tells us, "I've haven't had any kind of issues here. I've been here for like 10 years. Never any concerns or any type of issues with my kids, so that's very surprising."

Marcus Collines works in the area, and agrees saying, "From just working around here, I mean I don't notice, I mean, you know anything different then you know the ordinary day to day, you know people crazy everywhere."

The city of Houston has a population of about 2.3 million. In 2018, just over 24,000 violent crimes were reported. Humble's population is 16,000, and in 2018, 145 violent crimes were reported.

The Houston Chronicle did the math and found that for every 1,000 people in Houston, 10 will fall victim to a violent crime. In Humble for every 1,000 people, 9 will become victims.

"It does open my eyes, I mean it could happen anywhere. Regardless of whatever area you're in. I'm just blessed, my family is blessed. So, you know we just pray and let God do his work," says Kalusern.

Some aren't affected by the numbers.

"I mean I consider this to be Houston. I mean, you know it's just like Houston just split up in like subdivisions, and to me it's all one thing," says Collines.

Other cities on that are Willis, Galveston, and Texas City. You can see the FBI's full report here.