New evidence in deadly drug raid contradicts police reports, victims' families outraged http://www.fox26houston.com/home/new-evidence-in-deadly-drug-raid-contradicts-police-reports-victims-families-outraged By John Donnelly, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 25 2019 04:43PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 25 2019 10:44PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 10:54PM CDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420294515-420306350" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/harding%20raid%20findings_1564094313281.JPG_7549430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420294515" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - "All I want is the truth. Some kind of closure to make sure this doesn't happen again," said John Nicholas.</p><p>He says the truth about his sister's death is out there, but he and his lawyers can't get to it. They say the Houston Police Department isn't telling everything and isn't sharing information, but their private investigators have found evidence the police investigators left behind. It tells a different story. They say their evidence shows the shot that killed Rhogena Nicholas during the botched drug raid came from outside the the home and from a person who could not see her. They say the deadly bullet was left behind in the home by police investigators.</p><p>They also say someone fired two shots into an internal wall from extremely close range long after the raid was over and that sound was caught on video. </p><p>"What this raises is troubling questions about what is happening in this case and how easy it was for Gerald Goins to do this is this case and how many Houstonians have been effected by this ordeal," said family attorney Michael Doyle.</p><p>They don't have a solid narrative of their own, but says they know it didn't happen the way the police say it did, and they need more Information to come up with a full picture. So they've filed a petition with the court. They want to be allowed to take depositions from key high ranking members of the police department, including Lt. Marsha Todd and Captain Paul Follis. </p><p>There's more to this for the Nicholas family. They want tell her mother her name's been cleared.</p><p>"She says to me all the time, saying I hope I can make it. She's 85 years old. 