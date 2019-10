Nestle Toll House is giving Christmas lovers all the feels with their new Grinch-inspired cookie dough.

Inspired by popular film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the ready-to-bake dough is green and decorated with a red heart-shaped candy.

Each package makes 20 cookies, and according to POP SUGAR, the cookies will be available at Target, Kroger, and other grocery retailers in October until the end of the year.