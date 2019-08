- Neighbors and activists welcomed the news of two former Houston Police Officers facing criminal charges for the botched drug raid at 7815 Harding Street that killed the homeowners, Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

"I feel so happy," said Esmeralda Becerra, the couple's neighbor. Becerra says Nicholas was like a sister after knowing her for decades.

Hai Bui did not know Nicholas or Tuttle, but began the group We the People Organize in their honor in hopes of ending no knock warrants nationwide.

"It's just a first step of a long process," Bui told FOX 26.

Bui says he's also hopes that Nicholas mother gets her wish — to see her daughter name cleared before she dies.

"She's 85-years-old and her dream, she just wants to clear her name. For Rhogenas mom! This is the first step," Bui added.

"I know she's hurting every day for [Rhogena]," Becerra said.

Michael Doyle, the attorney for the Nicholas family sent the following statement to FOX 26:

"The indictments today of former HPD Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant are important developments, but they should be only the beginning of the pursuit of justice in the police killings of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

The Nicholas family's search for the truth of what happened to Rhogena also continues. Our independent investigation is focused not only on HPD Narcotics Squad 15, but also about the conduct, pattern and practices of HPD before, during, and after the out-of-control, unjustified execution of Rhogena in her own home.

We still seek a court order for sworn depositions of HPD Captain Paul Q. Follis and HPD Lieutenant Marsha Todd, and HPD police department personnel involved in the management of HPD Narcotics Squad 15. We believe the court has sufficient basis to order the depositions requested to investigate possible wrongful death, civil rights, and other legal claims.

Finally, the Nicholas family is grateful for the work of the Harris County District Attorney's Office as well as all city, state and federal law enforcement personnel committed to a complete investigation of this terrible incident. They remain hopeful that the justice system will succeed in helping prevent other families from ordeals like theirs."