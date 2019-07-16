< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NASA's Johnson Space Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch NASA's Johnson Space Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:45PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 05:46PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:57PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418534937-418537248" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418534937" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Exactly 50 years ago on July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy on the mission that would bring the first man to the moon.</p><p>While Apollo 11 was lifting off in Florida, flight controllers were in Houston at NASA's mission control, making sure everything went smoothly from liftoff to landing.</p><p>The NASA community had several celebrations in Houston to commemorate the 50th anniversary of liftoff.</p><p>Fifteen of the original flight controllers who helped get Apollo 11 to the moon had lunch with members of the public and reminisced about that successful liftoff.</p><p>“This 50th event is actually allowing a lot of these people to enjoy it, because they probably enjoyed it, but they didn’t get to enjoy it like they are now,” said Larry Schmitt, an Apollo 11 flight controller.</p><p>“We got through with Apollo 11," said William Moon, an Apollo 11 flight controller. "Coming up is Apollo 12. We were doing sims the next day probably.”</p><p>The luncheon was held at Space Center Houston, and nearby NASA's Johnson Space Center held a big 50th celebration for current and former NASA employees, complete with a '60s and '70s era car parade.</p><p>The former director of Johnson Space Center spoke about the next moon mission.</p><p>"One where we can go to the moon and stay, and I have every confidence you all can make it happen," said George Abbey, former director of Johnson Space Center.</p><p>NASA’s Houston-based Orion Program is currently designing and testing the next spacecraft to bring humans to the moon. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_condemns_Trump_s__racist__tweets_i_0_7527360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_condemns_Trump_s__racist__tweets_i_0_7527360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_condemns_Trump_s__racist__tweets_i_0_7527360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_condemns_Trump_s__racist__tweets_i_0_7527360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/House_condemns_Trump_s__racist__tweets_i_0_7527360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led House voted Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of color, despite protestations by Trump's Republican congressional allies and his ow" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led House voted Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of color, despite protestations by Trump's Republican congressional allies and his own insistence he hasn't "a racist bone in my body."</p><p>Two days after Trump tweeted that four Democratic freshmen should "go back" to their home countries -- though all are citizens and three were born in the U.S.A. -- Democrats muscled the resolution through the chamber by 240-187 over strong GOP opposition. The rebuke was an embarrassing one for Trump, and he had appealed to GOP lawmakers not to go along, but there were four Republican votes for the resolution.</p><p>The measure carries no legal repercussions for the president and the vote was highly partisan, unlikely to cost him with his die-hard conservative base.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/30-cars-vandalized-in-gated-apartment-complex-garage-in-southwest-houston" title="30 cars vandalized in gated apartment complex garage in southwest Houston" data-articleId="418532149" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/Nearly_30_vehicles_vandalized_at_Galleri_0_7527322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/Nearly_30_vehicles_vandalized_at_Galleri_0_7527322_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/Nearly_30_vehicles_vandalized_at_Galleri_0_7527322_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/Nearly_30_vehicles_vandalized_at_Galleri_0_7527322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/Nearly_30_vehicles_vandalized_at_Galleri_0_7527322_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>30 cars vandalized in gated apartment complex garage in southwest Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The parking garage at Tate at Tanglewood Apartments at 5880 Inwood requires a remote to gain access.</p><p>But yet, residents told us this was the second time since last spring vandals damaged a number of vehicles parked in the garage.</p><p>Haydenin Alfonso showed FOX 26 a picture of her car on May 7 with no wheels.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/northwest-houston-shooting-leaves-one-injured" title="Northwest Houston shooting leaves one injured" data-articleId="418544986" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Northwest Houston shooting leaves one injured</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 4800 Old Greenhouse Road in Houston. </p><p>A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located, and was transported by ambulance with CPR in progress. </p><p>@HCSOTexas units responded to Old Greenhouse/Windy Stone. Deputies found an occupant (adult female) in a car had been shot. Suspect car fled prop to units arrival. Victim transported by ambulance in critical condition. Investigators & CSU are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/fsCwy0WcYe</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mayor-turner-releases-proposed-epa-settlement-details-to-stakeholders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/epa%203_1563324837211.JPG_7527901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="epa 3_1563324837211.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Mayor Turner releases proposed EPA settlement details to stakeholders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/2019-emmy-awards-nominations-surprises-and-snubs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: A general view of atmosphere during the 71st Emmy Awards nominations announcement held at Saban Media Center on July 16, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)" title="1162390768_1563324123650getty"/> </figure> <h3>2019 Emmy Awards Nominations: Surprises and Snubs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/nasa-s-johnson-space-center-celebrates-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-launch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="nasa_1563321376625.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>NASA's Johnson Space Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/former-florida-deputy-accused-of-planting-drugs-on-drivers-so-he-could-arrest-on-extra-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/florida%20cop_1563321161831.JPG_7527381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="florida cop_1563321161831.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Former Florida deputy accused of planting drugs on drivers so he could arrest on extra charges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418534937'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NORTH&#x20;HOLLYWOOD&#x2c;&#x20;CALIFORNIA&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;16&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;general&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;atmosphere&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;71st&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x20;nominations&#x20;announcement&#x20;held&#x20;at&#x20;Saban&#x20;Media&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;North&#x20;Hollywood&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Tran&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2019 Emmy Awards Nominations: Surprises and Snubs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x20;Justice&#x20;John&#x20;Paul&#x20;Stevens&#x20;testifies&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Committee&#x20;on&#x20;Campaign&#x20;Finance&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;April&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allison&#x20;Shelley&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/facts-and-figures-about-the-71st-emmy-awards-nominations-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2016/07/14/3_1468510075861_1622649_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2016/07/14/3_1468510075861_1622649_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2016/07/14/3_1468510075861_1622649_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2016/07/14/3_1468510075861_1622649_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2016/07/14/3_1468510075861_1622649_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Facts and Figures about the 71st Emmy Awards nominations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/northwest-houston-shooting-leaves-one-injured" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Northwest Houston shooting leaves one injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/nasa-s-johnson-space-center-celebrates-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11-launch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/nasa_1563321376625_7527387_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA's Johnson Space Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 