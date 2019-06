- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her birthday all summer long with her "It’s My Party" U.S. Tour, and lucky for us, Houston got an invite.

JLo hit the stage with her Vegas-style performance with more costume changes than we could keep up with.

She got a little emotional during her set reminiscing about her time in Texas when filming Selena.

Fans even got to see JLo and her daughter perform together! She’s only 11.

My special treat came after the show, when I was invited backstage to meet Jenny from the block.

The icing on the cake included my chance to meet super talent manager, producer and record executive Benny Medina.

The man who’s life inspired the fresh prince of Bellaire, Medina has managed Mariah Carey, Will Smith, and now Jennifer Lopez. And shout out to my friend Fat Joe for making this all happen.