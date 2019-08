- At 3:36 p.m. on Friday, Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive regarding a large crowd of juveniles fighting and reports of a gunshot.

Investigators learned that the homeowner and parent of the one of the teens involved in the fight exited her home and fired a handgun that struck a 16-year-old male. He was transported to Tomball Hospital where he went into surgery.

The woman was identified as Precious Latoya Folks. The weapon was recovered by investigators.

Folks has been arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The father of the juvenile female claims his daughter was being bullied and that her mother came to her defense.

#NOW- Heavy police presence in the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive. Constables are on scene investigating a shooting where a mother has shot a local high school student after a disturbance broke out. Juvenile has been transported to a local hospital with a gun shot wound. pic.twitter.com/q7Cbzs7Nn0 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 23, 2019

This is a developing story.