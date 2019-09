More than 1,400 homes reportedly flooded in Montgomery County

Since opening a damage report survey over the weekend, Montgomery County Emergency Management has documented more than 1,400 homes with water damage. That number is expected to grow.

The American Red Cross brought two box trucks full of cleaning supplies to Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney Tuesday morning. Flood victims were invited to pick up supplies there. Officials say within an hour, flood victims had emptied those trucks.

The Red Cross is planning to send three more truck loads Wednesday to the hardest hit area of the county. One will be stationed at Randall Reed Stadium starting at 10 a.m. with flood cleanup supplies available on a first-come first-served basis. The other two trucks will deliver supplies to the hardest hit neighborhoods.

The White Oak Plantation Subdivision of Splendora is one such neighborhood.

“This is the damage from the living room and I believe two bedrooms,” said Nicole Rose, pointing out a pile of rubble in her front yard.

Rose woke up Thursday morning to find her childhood home on White Oak Lane surrounded by floodwaters.

She says she and her neighbors discovered the flooding long before dawn during torrential rain.

“They actually woke up with the same storm, and stepped out into flooding—out of their beds into water,” said Rose. “Nobody knew it was happening that fast.”

Her family has spent the past few days gutting out their home, including her childhood bedroom.

“It hurts really really badly,” said Rose. “It’s been a very very tough day. I hate- this is where I grew up, so to see that and...to see the devastation for everybody—nobody thought that they needed flood insurance because it’s never flooded here.”

A community that dodged the destruction of Hurricane Harvey is now picking up its own pieces for the first time.

The scene is the same in Splendora, Porter and New Caney--three of the hardest hit communities, according to Montgomery County Emergency Management.

County officials say they were working with FEMA surveyors Tuesday to determine whether the damage is severe enough to send federal assistance.

The American Red Cross doing its own survey to determine where the need is greatest.

“There are a lot of people that got flooded pretty bad, and I think it’s good we’re out here,” said Rick Way, a Red Cross surveyor.

If you’re a flood victim in Montgomery County, the Office of Emergency Management is asking that you fill out their damage report survey to better document the extent of flooding in the county, so they can determine how much assistance is needed.

County officials say if you need someone to help muck and gut your home, go to: https://crisiscleanup.org