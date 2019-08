- Robert Webre has been teaching self and weapons defense classes for 15 years.

Since last year, he says his business Silverback Self Defense in Cypress grew by 30 percent and active shooter training is one of the classes in high demand.



"Since [the shooting at] Santa Fe, it’s been steady and then until recently now we’re seeing more since the garlic festival [shotting] and the things that happened in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend," said Webre.



It's a reality that leaves Webre feeling conflicted.



"For us to be busy, there had to be worst case scenarios which is the bad part about what we do," he added.

The Houston Police Department has also seen a significant increase in requests for active shooter training. Stephen Daniel, Senior Community Liaison, with the department says they usually book 10 trainings a week. Since the mass shootings over the weekend, they've booked 10 in just two days.

"For the last two or three years, we’ve had anywhere between 80 and 135 backlogged trainings," Daniel told FOX 26.



The trainings are free to any group within the City of Houston. Daniel says it focuses being ready with a survival mindset.



"We teach the run, hide, fight techniques, but we’re really teaching people to visualize these tactics and techniques at all the different venues that they frequent," he explained.



On Sunday, Silverback Self-Defense will host a free seminar for teachers.