- In the latest update, missing teenager Skylar Wrench has been picked up by Houston Police Department somewhere in Houston, according to the girl's mother, Kimberly Wrench. Skylar has been taken to the Child's Advocate Center.

The 17-year-old girl with special needs was last seen at her home on June 9, and reported missing on June 12. On Monday, police received a tip that Skylar is possibly being trafficked in the Houston area.

Her parents, Kimberly and Russell Wrench, said Skylar is a vulnerable teen who has run away more than 10 times in the last two years. They say she always returned two or three days later. However, this time, Skylar has been missing for nearly three weeks.

"I do my best to stay positive. It's really hard. Every mother is going to think the worst when her daughter's missing," Kimberly said.

"She would walk out when no one was around and someone wasn't there to watch her. This particular instance, the house was full of people, but she snuck out early in the morning when no one was awake. No one noticed her leaving and nobody's heard from her since," Russell said.

Russell said Skylar is a special needs student at Elkins High School. She's always wanted to be social and loves talking to just about anyone.

After receiving a credible tip of her whereabouts, Capt. Paul Poulton with the Missouri City Police Dept. said authorities are concerned that Skylar is possibly being trafficked.

Skylar was reportedly spotted at the Red Corner Store on MLK Blvd in the Sunnyside area.

"She was in the company of individuals who are known to promote prostitution. People have a misperception of the word trafficking. They think of someone being held against their will, forced to do that, that's not always the case. Even if an individual is there willingly, but they're being promoted for prostitution, that's still a form of trafficking," Poulton said.

Kimberly said Skylar's been diagnosed with a number of different intellectual disabilities since the third grade. She worries her daughter could be in trouble.

"For years we've been taking her to the hospitals and seeing therapists, and trying to diagnose her and get help. She's a very, very kind hearted girl. Very naive. She just doesn't understand the situation she's put herself in," Kimberly said.

Skylar is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes and light complexion. She stands at 6 ft tall, weighs roughly 200 lbs and has scars on both of her knees from surgery.

If you see Skylar Wrench, call Missouri City Police at 281-403-8700.