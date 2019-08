Mayor Jason Tabor of Santa Fe is a part of a group of mayors from different cities that have all experienced mass shootings. They support each other and talk to one another about how to handle the aftermath of the violence.

Tabor says the first week was the toughest, and Parkland’s Mayor Christine Hunschopsky reached out to him to help. He calls her Santa Fe’s guardian angel.

Hunschopsky says after the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, the mayors of Las Vegas and Newtown reached out to her, and she felt compelled to help Santa Fe’s mayor when the next tragedy struck. Now, she and Tabor have both contacted the mayors of El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy to offer help in the chaos.

As the members of this informal support group increase rapidly, Hunschopsky says she gets a pit in her stomach each time another report comes in. She says this is a group no one should belong to.