<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414126299" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414126299" data-article-version="1.0">Mayor Turner says upcoming raids of undocumented migrants not likely in Houston</h1> </header> By <a href="mailto:natasha.geigel@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/mayor-turner-says-upcoming-raids-of-undocumented-migrants-not-likely-in-houston">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414126299"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:15PM CDT<span></p> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414126299-414126264" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414126299" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The city of Houston is one of 10 cities reportedly in the cross-hairs of an immigration raid that will happen on Sunday. This comes after President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that ICE will begin the process of removing millions of illegal aliens.</p> <p>An article that was released Friday by the Washington Post says the early morning raids will begin on Sunday. Houston is on that list, but Mayor Sylvester Turner says the claim that our city will be involved appears to be a rumor, for now. </p> <p>"We have not been notified. I’ve been told that other cities in other states have received some sort of notification that there will be increased activity in their cities. For example over the weekend. But the city of Houston has received no notification," says Turner.</p> <p>The Washington Post article states that the operation dubbed “Family Op” will target up to 2,000 migrant families in ten cities like Miami, Chicago, and Houston, citing anonymous sources. </p> <p>Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo, took to Twitter about this matter.<u1:p></u1:p></p> <p>"Houston Police works with HSI to hold violent, undocumented suspects accountable. As to the removal of families, we do not anticipate anything other than routine operations.," the tweet read.</p> <p>But still, the panic has set in, calls coming in to city officials and community activists like Cesar Espinosa, who represents the organization F.I.E.L.</p> <p>"Since the president tweeted his threat against the immigrant community, our office has been inundated with calls with messages on social media like ‘what do we do how do we get ready, what can we do, how does my family prepare for this?'"</p> <p>"It’s a difficult situation, and we may not know if or when the raids will come to our city," Espinosa says. “We need to send out a message to our community that they need to be ready, they need to be ready to respond and that we are here to help them navigate through this very tough situation.”</p> <p>F.I.E.L says that they will offer their services online. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/location-for-santa-fe-high-school-shooting-trial" title="Santa Fe High School shooting trial moved to Fort Bend County" data-articleId="414030229" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/Trial_for_admitted_Santa_Fe_shooter_move_0_7431217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/Trial_for_admitted_Santa_Fe_shooter_move_0_7431217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/Trial_for_admitted_Santa_Fe_shooter_move_0_7431217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/Trial_for_admitted_Santa_Fe_shooter_move_0_7431217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/Trial_for_admitted_Santa_Fe_shooter_move_0_7431217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Santa Fe High School shooting trial moved to Fort Bend County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The trial for the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter will be held in Fort Bend County next January.</p><p>Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers, and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 massacre.</p><p>TIMELINE: What happened that horrific day</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/teenager-in-critical-condition-after-being-hit-by-vehicle-while-riding-bicycle" title="Teenager in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while riding bicycle" data-articleId="414093418" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/autoped_1561160701072_7431632_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/autoped_1561160701072_7431632_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/autoped_1561160701072_7431632_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/autoped_1561160701072_7431632_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/autoped_1561160701072_7431632_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teenager in critical condition after being hit by vehicle while riding bicycle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An auto/pedestrian accident occured at West Airport and Novar Gardens in Richmond on Friday evening. </p><p>According to witnesses, a teenage male, thought to be around 15 years of age, rode out of his neighborhood on a bicycle without stopping at the stop sign. A truck pulling a tractor was unable to stop before striking the boy, but stopped and remained at the scene.</p><p>The pedestrian has been transported to the Texas Medical Center and is in very critical condition. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/8-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run" title="Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run; woman, car in custody" data-articleId="413906132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/8_year_old_girl_in_critical_condition_af_0_7429159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/8_year_old_girl_in_critical_condition_af_0_7429159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/8_year_old_girl_in_critical_condition_af_0_7429159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/8_year_old_girl_in_critical_condition_af_0_7429159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/8_year_old_girl_in_critical_condition_af_0_7429159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Lindsey Henry" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run; woman, car in custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 8-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk with her two siblings in Fort Bend County on Thursday.</p><p>Deputies have detained Angela Smith, 39, in connection to the hit-and-run. Smith, a person of interest, was found in a park near Southbank and Bellfort on Friday.</p><p>Smith has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid with a $40,000 bond. She was booked into Fort Bend County Jail on Friday evening.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/ice-raids-to-target-migrant-families-on-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_20190621201512-400801"/> </figure> <h3>ICE raids to target migrant families on Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/one-third-of-women-go-on-dates-for-the-free-food-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271_7432466_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271.png"/> </figure> <h3>One third of women go on dates for the free food, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/8-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/angelasmith_1561170322812_7431988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="angelasmith_1561170322812.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run; woman, car in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mayor-turner-says-upcoming-raids-of-undocumented-migrants-not-likely-in-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ice_1561170676981.png"/> </figure> <h3>Mayor Turner says upcoming raids of undocumented migrants not likely in Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/one-third-of-women-go-on-dates-for-the-free-food-study-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271_7432466_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271_7432466_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271_7432466_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271_7432466_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/xt_NC_f652edfcz2018z44cbzb0abz06006b97c47d_1561173519271_7432466_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>One third of women go on dates for the free food, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/8-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/angelasmith_1561170322812_7431988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/angelasmith_1561170322812_7431988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/angelasmith_1561170322812_7431988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/angelasmith_1561170322812_7431988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/angelasmith_1561170322812_7431988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run; woman, car in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mayor-turner-says-upcoming-raids-of-undocumented-migrants-not-likely-in-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/21/ice_1561170676981_7432194_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Turner says upcoming raids of undocumented migrants not likely in Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/road-rage-shooting-leaves-one-person-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/01/14/GETTY%20ambulance_1547497299671.jpg_6622976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;GETTY" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Road rage shooting leaves one person dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-him-go-with-a-warning-officer-snaps-selfie-with-turtle-detained-for-crossing-road-too-slow" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/turtle%20selfie%20THUMB_1561163572276.jpg_7431587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputy&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Fontenot&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;took&#x20;a&#x20;selfie&#x20;with&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Gopherus&#x20;Genus&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;a&#x20;turtle&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;quickly&#x20;detained&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;for&#x20;crossing&#x20;the&#x20;road&#x20;too&#x20;slowly&#x20;but&#x20;let&#x20;go&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;warning&#x2e;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Deputy&#x20;L&#x2e;&#x20;Fontenot&#x2f;St&#x2e;&#x20;Johns&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Let him go with a warning': Officer snaps selfie with turtle ‘detained' for crossing road too slow</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 