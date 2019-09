- As people start the recovery process in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking Houstonians to donate relief supplies to assist those in need after the tragic loss of life and destruction left behind.

“Houston still remembers when communities across the country came to our assistance after Harvey and we want to continue to Pay It Forward. Therefore, I am asking those who can donate to help with this effort. We will continue to show the world that we are Houston Strong, and Houstonians have big hearts," said Mayor Turner.

Items needed:



• Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)

• Personal hygiene items

• Nonperishable food

• Bottled water

• Pet food and supplies

• Buckets

• Trash Bags

• Backpacks

• Mops

• Brushes

• School Supplies

• Rubber Gloves

• Masks

• Push brooms

• Squeegees

• Pillows/Bedding

• Tarps

• Car Seats

• Baby Formula

• Diapers

• Paper Towels

Drop off location for donated items:

Helping Hands to the Community

600 Kenrick Dr. Ste. C-16

Houston, TX 77060

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

In addition to donations, Helping Hands requests volunteers to assist with coordination, sorting, and loading of donations. If you can volunteer, please email grayr85@yahoo.com with the date and time you can help. Volunteer shifts will be 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Financial contributions can be made directly to the Bahamas Relief Fund.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Renea Gray at grayr85@yahoo.com or by phone at 832-882-5341.