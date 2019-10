Courtesy: Scarlet Pearl Casino Courtesy: Scarlet Pearl Casino

- Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, took a trip to the DraftKings sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi to show his love for Houston in a big way.

The businessman placed $3.5 million on the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series. If they win, Mattress Mack will take home $11.2 million.

Throughout the season, he's been offering to refund customers who have made mattress-related purchases of $3,000 or more if the Astros win the World Series. If he wins the bet, a lot of Houston furniture-buyers will be very happy!