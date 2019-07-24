< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Org over hush money payments data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421728212-420182376" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/24/Trump_declares_Mueller_testimony_a_win_f_0_7545376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/manhattan-da-subpoenas-trump-org-over-hush-money-payments-1">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421728212" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Just weeks after federal prosecutors revealed they were through investigating hush money paid to protect President Donald Trump from allegations of adultery, the probe has been picked back up by state prosecutors in New York City.</p> <p>The Manhattan district attorney's office issued a subpoena Thursday demanding the Trump Organization provide documents related to payments that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen gave porn actress Stormy Daniels after she claimed she had an affair with Trump.</p> <p>Trump Organization attorney Marc Mukasey, called the inquiry "a political hit job" and "harassment of the president, his family and his business using subpoenas as weapons." More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vlcsnap-2019-08-07-09h06m31s132_1565186881836_7578150_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vlcsnap-2019-08-07-09h06m31s132_1565186881836_7578150_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vlcsnap-2019-08-07-09h06m31s132_1565186881836_7578150_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vlcsnap-2019-08-07-09h06m31s132_1565186881836_7578150_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vlcsnap-2019-08-07-09h06m31s132_1565186881836_7578150_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing from the White House on August 7, 2019.&nbsp;The president will visit Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, where mass shootings occurred this past weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. President Trump to visit sites of shootings in El Paso, Dayton

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

Posted Aug 07 2019 08:49AM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 09:10AM CDT

President Donald Trump headed to El Paso and Dayton on Wednesday to offer a message of healing and unity, but he will be met by unusual hostility in both places by people who fault his own incendiary words as a contributing cause to the mass shootings.

The mayors of both cities are calling for Trump to change his rhetoric about immigrants. Multiple protests are planned. And Democratic presidential candidates continue to criticize him, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who will hold a counter-rally in his hometown of El Paso during the president's visit.

Trump was dismissive of the criticism, saying as he left the White House, "These are people that are looking for political gain." Body found in Third Ward identified as Brittany Burfield

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Aug 02 2019 03:20PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 02:05PM CDT

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has identified the remains found last Friday as those of Brittany Burfield, 37. She was reported missing in June 2018.

According to Tim Miller with Texas Equusearch, authorities found the body in a manhole, just hours after accused killer Alex Haggerty, made a confession to Quanell X regarding where the body was placed. Galveston Police Union President defends officers in controversial arrest

By Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News

Posted Aug 07 2019 07:21PM CDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 10:57PM CDT

The President of the Galveston Municipal Police Association is speaking out about the controversial image of a black man being led by a rope by two mounted police officers.

"It is very easy to take a still shot and fill in your own narrative," said Geoffrey Gainer.

He says he wants to give people context. data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Galveston_Police_Union_President_defends_0_7579321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Galveston_Police_Union_President_defends_0_7579321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Galveston_Police_Union_President_defends_0_7579321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Galveston_Police_Union_President_defends_0_7579321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Galveston_Police_Union_President_defends_0_7579321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Maria Salazar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Galveston Police Union President defends officers in controversial arrest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The President of the Galveston Municipal Police Association is speaking out about the controversial image of a black man being led by a rope by two mounted police officers. </p><p>“It is very easy to take a still shot and fill in your own narrative,” said Geoffrey Gainer.</p><p>He says he wants to give people context.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houstonians-stand-in-solidarity-with-el-paso" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vigil_1565235285640_7580559_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vigil_1565235285640_7580559_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vigil_1565235285640_7580559_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vigil_1565235285640_7580559_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/vigil_1565235285640_7580559_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houstonians hold vigil for city of El Paso</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/city-allocates-additional-15-million-to-police-for-back-to-school-shopping" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1565232943555.JPG_7580433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1565232943555.JPG_7580433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1565232943555.JPG_7580433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1565232943555.JPG_7580433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/back%20to%20school%20shopping_1565232943555.JPG_7580433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City allocates additional $1.5 million to police for back to school shopping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kaepernick-shares-workout-video-says-he-s-still-ready-but-denied-work" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;L&#x20;to&#x20;R&#x29;&#x20;Eli&#x20;Harold&#x2c;&#x20;Colin&#x20;Kaepernick&#x20;and&#x20;Eric&#x20;Reid&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;of&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;49ers&#x20;kneel&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;during&#x20;the&#x20;anthem&#x20;prior&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Dallas&#x20;Cowboys&#x20;at&#x20;Levi&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Santa&#x20;Clara&#x2c;&#x20;Calif&#x2e;&#x20;Oct&#x2e;&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Thearon&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Henderson&#x2f;Getty" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kaepernick shares workout video, says he's 'still ready', but denied work</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/fact-check-trump-twists-facts-on-gun-control-and-tariffs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FACT CHECK: Trump twists facts on gun control and tariffs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grandson-takes-89-year-old-grandma-to-29-national-parks-after-she-says-shes-never-seen-mountains" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/52596046_2186684164726362_8111183224694112256_n%20THUMB_1565223293551.jpg_7579832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brad&#x20;Ryan&#x2c;&#x20;38&#x2c;&#x20;took&#x20;his&#x20;grandmother&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;he&#x20;calls&#x20;Grandma&#x20;Joy&#x2c;&#x20;to&#x20;Glacier&#x20;National&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Montana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Brad&#x20;Ryan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 