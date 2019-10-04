< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man survives after being shot in the chest with a nail gun in the chest with a nail gun By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted Oct 04 2019 10:01PM CDT
Video Posted Oct 04 2019 09:19PM CDT src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431357612-431353341" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Man_survives_a_nail_gun_shooting_him_thr_0_7688325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431357612" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A 47-year-old man was shot in the heart with a nail gun and survived. Doctors say everything down to the timing of his arrival at the hospital was done just right, and is the reason he is alive today.</p> <p>The freak accident happened last month when the man was doing some frame work on his new home.</p> <p>Paramedics said his body went into shock, and he was in and out of consciousness as he was transported to the Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, a level II trauma center.</p> <p>“The gun that I was using was caught on the board, so I went to move it around and when I did, it went off. I don’t know how but it hit me in the chest,” said Aaron, who did not want to use his last name.</p> <p>When Aaron looked down, he realized that a three-inch nail had been shot through his chest, all he could see was the head.</p> <p>“I thought in my head, I’m going to die probably,” Aaron said. </p> <p>The nail had pierced through a portion of his heart and one of his main arteries.</p> <p>His wife Liz works as a trauma nurse at Memorial Hermann and received the call that her husband was on his way.</p> <p>“As soon as I hung up the phone I kind of lost it. I was at work,” Liz said.</p> <p>“It's probably one of my biggest fears I’ve ever had-- was for it to be somebody that I care a lot about. To be the next person coming in. We didn’t know how severe his injury was. I was scared,” Liz said.</p> <p>But in that moment, Aaron made a decision that may have saved his life.</p> <p>“Something told me to pull the nail, which I've always heard. If something's in you, leave it in. And something just told me to pull it,” Aaron said.</p> <p>Dr. Timothy Hodges was on the surgeons that performed emergency open-heart surgery on Aaron. He referred to the move as “stupid luck.”</p> <p>“Generally you don’t want to pull the nail out but the way the nail was, it was preventing the artery from clotting which is what it needed to do by pulling it out. It probably slowed the bleeding down significantly.</p> <p>“The blood was trapped around the heart and luckily he got here in enough time to where we could evacuate it before something really terrible happened.</p> <p>“The thing is, he didn’t have a lot of blood, it was just a lot in a place that can’t tolerate a lot of blood. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man who testified in Amber Guyger murder trial fatally shot outside Dallas apartment complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 4 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 05 2019 07:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the people who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex late Friday night, according to two independent sources of FOX4, both with knowledge of the shooting.</p><p>Joshua Brown lived across the hall from Botham Jean, and was one of the last people to see him alive before Jean was shot and killed by Guyger, who was a Dallas Police Department officer at the time.</p><p>Just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police say a man was shot and killed at the Atera Apartments on Cedar Spring Road.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/houston-texans-beat-atlanta-falcons-53-32" title="Houston Texans beat Atlanta Falcons 53-32, now 3-2 on season" data-articleId="431477997" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/tc_1570393186785_7689028_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/tc_1570393186785_7689028_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/tc_1570393186785_7689028_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/tc_1570393186785_7689028_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/tc_1570393186785_7689028_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texans Beat Falcons (Getty Image)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Texans beat Atlanta Falcons 53-32, now 3-2 on season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 03:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller to lead the Houston Texans to a 53-32 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.</p><p>A week after scoring a season-low 10 points in a loss to Carolina, Watson and Houston's offense bounced back on a day he was 28 of 33 and became the first player to top 400 yards passing against the Falcons since Week 16 of 2012.</p><p>Fuller had a career-best 217 yards receiving and Darren Fells had two touchdown grabs for the Texans (3-2) and Carlos Hyde added a rushing TD.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fox-makes-official-statement-after-dish-sling-drop-fox-26-from-lineup" title="FOX  reaches agreement with Dish and Sling, access to be restored immediately" data-articleId="430540919" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/fox%20dish%20sling_1570371692785.jpg_7688691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/fox%20dish%20sling_1570371692785.jpg_7688691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/fox%20dish%20sling_1570371692785.jpg_7688691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/fox%20dish%20sling_1570371692785.jpg_7688691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/06/fox%20dish%20sling_1570371692785.jpg_7688691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX reaches agreement with Dish and Sling, access to be restored immediately</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 04:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 06 2019 09:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>UPDATE: Sunday, October 6 - "We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with DISH and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers' access to the FOX networks and television stations. We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption." - Fox Corporation spokesperson</p><p> </p><p>FOX local stations and cable networks have gone dark on Dish and Sling TV, leaving customers without their favorite FOX shows and sporting events. 