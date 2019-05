- At about 7:40 p.m., Pasadena Police Department received a call from a witness who saw a man running down the street holding his neck.

He wound up at convenience store in the 2700 block of Preston.

He was transported by life flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His current condition is not known.

Pasadena PD tells us one suspect surrendered. There is no known motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story.