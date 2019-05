- Harris County deputies responded to a shooting at a gas station in northwest Houston Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting happened at 19225 W. Little York.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men had been talking while at a gas pumps when one shot the other. Deputies say the shooter and victim are possibly acquaintances.

The shooter allegedly chased the victim around the car as the victim attempted to run. The victim then managed to hop in the shooter’s car and drove to the clinic in the 7000 block of Barker Cypress. He is in stable condition.

Deputies say the shooter fled the scene. FOX 26 will have more updates as they become available.