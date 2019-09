- Houston police say a man is dead after being shot by his son's grandfather during a family disturbance in southwest Houston Monday afternoon.

According to HPD, the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of Beran Drive.

According to officers, the shooting stemmed from a child custody situation.

Police say the father had stopped by the home to hand off custody of the little boy to his mother, but an argument started with the woman's new boyfriend.

Police say the father was leaving with his young son when the child's grandfather then opened fire on the van. The dad jumped out and returned to the yard, where he was shot.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

"It shocked everybody. I mean, getting ready to enjoy our Labor Day, and next thing we know, we heard gun shots," Randy Hutchinson, a witness said.

Police say it's a miracle the child was uninjured during the shooting.

"That's the word: miraculous. It's only by the grace of God that she didn't get hit. You know I don't know what was going through the gentleman's mind. We're trying to find that out as well," HPD Detective Willis Huff said.

Neighbors say rather than run from the scene, the man simply walked back into his house after the shooting, The child's grandfather has been arrested.