- Houston police need help in locating a man they say shot another man in the face while he was protecting his father during a robbery.

It happened on May 7 around 4:00 p.m. while the father and son where working at a construction site at 8349 Veterans Memorial in Houston.

64-year-old Thomas Escobedo worked alongside his son Noe Escobedo for years. He tells us it’s hard seeing his son, who came to his aid, laying in a hospital bed.

"It makes me very sad because he has his family and everything here. All of this because of a bad person who didn’t want to earn money by working. My son is in the hospital suffering," Escobedo says.

Houston Police released video to us from that day. A man can be seen approaching from the left pointing a gun, but what isn't visible is the moment when the suspect goes through their pockets, takes the gun and strikes Thomas across the face.

His son then goes after suspect, and they start to fight. The suspect shot twice. One bullet went through Noe’s cheek, and throat, then lodged in his shoulder. The suspect runs across the street, and gets away in a gray four-door sedan. Father and son were both sent to the hospital. Thomas spent little time there as his swollen cheekbone healed, but Noe is still in the hospital.

"I want justice, and that this man gets punished. Arrest him and punish him. Because if not he’s probably going to do this to someone else," says Escobedo.

The family is also very thankful because they told Fox 26 Noe’s recovery is going well, and he is being released from the hospital over the weekend.

HPD wants the shooter off the streets, so please take another look at that surveillance video. The suspect’s description is vague. He is a 26-year-old black man, wearing all black clothing. He has short curly hair, stands about 5 feet 8 inches with a medium build.

If you recognize anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.