Update on Will Clayton/Eastex Freeway: we extracted the van and found no additional occupants.

Update: the adult occupant has been procounced deceased at the hospital. Here's the underpass where the drowning happened. It remains unknown if the male was the only occupant in the van.

The man was aged about 40-50 years old and had been transported to the hospital in critical condition after resuscitation attempts were made at the scene.

Preliminary info: the driver of the van travelled westbound on Will Clayton, approached Eastex Freeway. The water level was about 8' high. The driver paused briefly, then accelerated into it the water, causing his van to go under.

Another man, Hunter Morrison, died on Thursday in floodwaters while trying to move a horse.