Credit: Precinct 4 Credit: Precinct 4

- Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are responding after they say a 27-year-old man was struck by lightning in Spring.

The incident happened in the 16100 block Stuebner Arline near Cypresswood a little after 7:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the man was outside of a vet clinic and was headed to a local dog park. While walking three dogs, he was struck by lightning and fell to the ground. He was later Life Flighted to a local hospital.

Pct. 4 says he is currently awake and breathing in good condition.

Witnesses say the dogs ran off into a nearby park when the incident happened, but they were found.