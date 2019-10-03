< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man struck by lightning in Spring, Pct. 4 deputies say 03 2019 11:19PM Posted Oct 03 2019 08:06PM CDT
Video Posted Oct 03 2019 11:19PM CDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 11:24PM CDT fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431231367" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SPRING, Texas</strong> - Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are responding after they say a 27-year-old man was struck by lightning in Spring.</p><p>The incident happened in the 16100 block Stuebner Arline near Cypresswood a little after 7:30 p.m.</p><p>According to deputies, the man was outside of a vet clinic and was headed to a local dog park. While walking three dogs, he was struck by lightning and fell to the ground. He was later Life Flighted to a local hospital.</p><p>Pct. 4 says he is currently awake and breathing in good condition.</p><p>Witnesses say the dogs ran off into a nearby park when the incident happened, but they were found. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence in the 16100 block of Stuebner Airline Road, Meyer Park. 