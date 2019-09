- A man is now dead after being shot in Independence Heights.

The incident happened near the 1300 block of East 36th Street at around 6:50 p.m. when a 30-year-old man was shot on the front porch of one of the houses.

Police received a call from a woman saying her boyfriend was shot. When they arrived to the scene, the victim had already been transported to the hospital by a friend. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There is a bit of confusion over if the incident was a drive-by shooting, or if the shooter had run away from the scene.

Investigators are saying that there were several witnesses who were out here when the shooting occurred, so they are hoping that they will come forward to talk. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.