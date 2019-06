- A Spring man is in custody after police say he was driving drunk with his two teen sons in the car.

Johnny Alvarez is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Deputies say they received a call about a reckless driver driving into oncoming traffic. He showed signs of intoxication.

His 13- and 16-year-old sons were in the vehicle, they were released to relatives.

Alvarez was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $10,000 bond.