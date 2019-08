- Researches warn measles outbreaks could become more common in Texas, because more kids are showing up to school unvaccinated, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

The study shows an additional five percent decrease in vaccination rates, which have been on a downward trend since 2003, would increase the size of a potential measles outbreak by up to 4,000 percent in some Texas communities, according to Newsweek.

According to researchers, the number of exemptions in Texas allowing parents not to vaccinate their kids grew from 2,300 in 2013 to 64,000 in 2016.