Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law governor signs abortion ban into law"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409912364.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409912364");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409912364-409912334"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409912364-409912334" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Louisiana Governor John Bel By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 30 2019 04:44PM CDT (AP) - Louisiana's Democratic governor signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy Thursday, a move that puts him squarely in line with the leaders of other conservative Southern states while provoking anger from members of his own party.</p> <p>With his signature, Gov. John Bel Edwards made Louisiana the fifth state to enact a law prohibiting abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Alabama's gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions .</p> <p>Louisiana's law doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.</p> <p>The bill's signing, however, won't limit the state's three abortion clinics anytime soon. Louisiana's law takes effect only if the law in neighboring Mississippi, which was recently blocked by a judge , is upheld by a federal appeals court.</p> <p>Edwards, a Catholic running for reelection this year, didn't hold a public bill signing, instead announcing his action through his office. He had repeatedly said he intended to sign the measure, citing his faith and saying his views match those of people in his conservative, religious state, who he described as "overwhelmingly pro-life."</p> <p>Louisiana legislators overwhelmingly supported the ban , with a 79-23 House vote and 31-5 Senate vote.</p> <p>Lawmakers in conservative states across the nation are striking at the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationally. Abortion opponents are pushing new restrictions on the procedure in hopes that a case will make its way to the high court and two new conservative justices appointed by President Donald Trump could help overturn Roe.</p> <p>None of the abortion bans enacted this year has taken effect, and all are expected to face legal challenges that will delay any enforcement of the prohibitions against the procedure.</p> <p>Opponents of the so-called heartbeat bills said they would effectively eliminate abortion as an option before many women realize they are pregnant and would violate constitutional privacy protections.</p> <p>Louisiana's law includes an exception from the abortion ban to prevent the pregnant woman's death or "a serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function" - or if the pregnancy is deemed "medically futile." But it does not include an exception for a pregnancy caused by rape or incest, drawing criticism that the law forces continued trauma on women who have been victimized.</p> <p>Under the bill, a doctor who violates the prohibition could face a prison sentence of up to two years, along with medical license revocation.</p> <p>The abortion-rights debates that divide state Capitols across the nation cause fewer ripples in the Louisiana Legislature. It is one of the country's most staunchly anti-abortion states, with a law on the books that immediately outlaws abortion if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned. State lawmakers annually enact new regulations seeking to curb access with bipartisan support.</p> <p>Louisiana's latest abortion ban won support from many Democrats and was sponsored by Democratic Sen. John Milkovich, from northwest Louisiana.</p> <p>Although Edwards is rarity in the national Democratic Party, he's consistently run as an anti-abortion candidate. When he ran for governor in 2015, his campaign had a prominent TV ad that showed his wife, Donna, describing being advised to have an abortion because of their daughter's spinal birth defect. The Edwardses refused, and the ad showed a grown-up Samantha.</p> <p>The bill signing from Edwards, who faces two Republicans on the ballot this fall, is expected to help shore up his position with some voters at home, even if it puts him at odds with national Democratic Party leaders and donors.</p> <p>Still, the governor faced an outcry of anger on social media from Democrats who objected to his support for the abortion ban.</p> <p>The chair of Louisiana's Democratic Party, Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, has been regularly slamming the bill. She's posted opposition messages on Twitter, such as: "Roe vs. Wade should be respected not undermined! Right to privacy!" More Home Stories

School bus driver arrested for driving while intoxicated

By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 30 2019 04:56PM CDT

A school bus driver has been arrested for driving while intoxicated with students on board.

She has been taken into custody, and all students are safe. data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/busdriverdui_1559253327830_7332436_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/busdriverdui_1559253327830_7332436_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/busdriverdui_1559253327830_7332436_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/busdriverdui_1559253327830_7332436_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/busdriverdui_1559253327830_7332436_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>School bus driver arrested for driving while intoxicated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A school bus driver has been arrested for driving while intoxicated with students on board.</p><p>She has been taken into custody, and all students are safe. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/r-kelly-charged-with-more-sex-crimes-in-chicago" title="R. R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago

Posted May 30 2019 02:46PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:40PM CDT

Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.

Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.

The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Kelly is due in court to hear the new charges next Thursday. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 02:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.</p><p>Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.</p><p>The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Flood Advisory until 5:00 PM for parts of Galveston, Brazoria, Ft.Bend and Harris counties

Posted May 30 2019 02:35PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 03:24PM CDT

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Galveston County, east central Fort Bend County, north central Brazoria County, and Southeastern Harris County until 5:00 PM CDT.

Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen within the advisory area within a short period of time.

Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pasadena, Pearland, northwestern Baytown, southeastern Missouri City, northwestern Friendswood, Deer Park, Alvin, South Houston, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Manvel, Cloverleaf, Greater Hobby Area, Channelview, Fresno, South Belt / Ellington, Highlands, northwestern Clear Lake, Arcola and Brookside Village. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flood Advisory until 5:00 PM for parts of Galveston, Brazoria, Ft.Bend and Harris counties</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 02:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Galveston County, east central Fort Bend County, north central Brazoria County, and Southeastern Harris County until 5:00 PM CDT.</p><p>Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen within the advisory area within a short period of time.</p><p>Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pasadena, Pearland, northwestern Baytown, southeastern Missouri City, northwestern Friendswood, Deer Park, Alvin, South Houston, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Manvel, Cloverleaf, Greater Hobby Area, Channelview, Fresno, South Belt / Ellington, Highlands, northwestern Clear Lake, Arcola and Brookside Village. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File photos show pepperoni pizza and stacked glazed donuts. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="pizza and donuts 3_1559244883433.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/61613290_2353105704742391_4983087259445100544_n_1559221096221_7329102_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="61613290_2353105704742391_4983087259445100544_n_1559221096221.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/hiv-awareness-treatment-as-prevention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/HIV_awareness_in_our_community__Treatmen_0_7329085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HIV_awareness_in_our_community__Treatmen_0_20190530130456"/> </figure> <h3>HIV awareness: Treatment as prevention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-keeping-marriage-fun-quieting-self-defeating-thoughts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h16m40s172_1559240217048_7331425_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-30-13h16m40s172_1559240217048.png"/> </figure> Most Recent

Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law
US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 25-year-old record
Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death
R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago
Reward increased for information in Josue Flores' murder https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/jbedwards_1559252580863_7332422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Louisiana&#x20;Governor&#x20;John&#x20;Bel&#x20;Edwards&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;press&#x20;conference" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/us-measles-count-nears-1-000-surpassing-25-year-old-record" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 25-year-old record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="File&#x20;photos&#x20;show&#x20;pepperoni&#x20;pizza&#x20;and&#x20;stacked&#x20;glazed&#x20;donuts&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/r-kelly-charged-with-more-sex-crimes-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Cook&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/reward-increased-for-information-in-josue-flores-murder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/josue_1558148809482_7286631_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/josue_1558148809482_7286631_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/josue_1558148809482_7286631_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/josue_1558148809482_7286631_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/josue_1558148809482_7286631_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reward increased for information in Josue Flores' murder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 