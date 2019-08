- A veteran New Orleans TV news anchor has lost her life in a plane crash.

FOX 8 News anchor Nancy Parker and the pilot died in a plane crash Friday evening near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. Parker was working on a story about the pilot, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

FOX 8 General Manager Tim Ingram released this statement:

Today we mourn the loss of our longtime colleague and friend, Nancy Parker. Details have not been released by authorities, but we can confirm she passed away while covering a story at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

"Nancy was absolutely a joy to work with each and every day", said FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram. "Today we lost a wonderful journalist and remarkable friend, the New Orleans television community lost a true treasure, but beyond that, her family lost a wife, a mother and a daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Nancy was a part of the FOX 8 family for the last 23 years, she put her heart and soul into her work, covering thousands of stories and touching countless lives. She made a difference in the lives of those she reported on. She will be sorely missed, and her absence creates a void that cannot be filled.