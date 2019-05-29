< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local teachers react to pay raises

By Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News

Posted May 29 2019 07:03PM CDT

Video Posted May 29 2019 06:56PM CDT HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The persistent call for better compensation has now been answered by lawmakers in Austin who set aside more than $2 billion to pump up teacher pay.

While legislators left school districts some flexibility in distribution, educators with five years in the classroom could see raises approaching $4,000.

And critical to those on the receiving end, the pay hike won't be directly linked to student test scores.

"As an educator, I would like to see just a little increase in pay for us now because you got some teachers that are living pay check to pay check," said Flojean Williams, who teaches kindergarten within Houston ISD.

Corina Ortiz of the Houston Federation of Teachers believes the pay bump could help slow an ongoing exodus of veteran instructors from inner city campuses.

"It's going to certainly help the situation as opposed to the bleeding jugular vein that we see every year with educators flowing out to the suburbs and the outer districts," said Ortiz.

The teacher raises are imbedded in a public education appropriation which boosts average spending per Texas student by nearly $1000 per pupil.

Veteran educators are tempering their celebration with genuine concern that some of the money will be siphoned away from the classroom.

"We going to have to monitor and make sure it doesn't go into some pet project they've cooked up they want to use the money for instead of giving it to the teachers and to the children," said Helen Wheatley, a 16-year veteran of the classroom.

Heading into the legislative session, Texas ranked 27th among the states in teacher pay. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/liberty-county-deputy-shot-in-cleveland" title="Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Investigators_looking_for_motive_in_Libe_0_7325943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Investigators_looking_for_motive_in_Libe_0_7325943_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Investigators_looking_for_motive_in_Libe_0_7325943_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Investigators_looking_for_motive_in_Libe_0_7325943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Investigators_looking_for_motive_in_Libe_0_7325943_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Liberty Co. deputy and 3 others shot in Cleveland area; suspect dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say the suspect wanted in shooting of four people in Liberty County has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.</p><p>Police say Pavol Vido, 65, was found in the woods behind a home where he left his getaway car.</p><p>Vido was named a suspect it the shooting of four people, including a Liberty County deputy, near Cleveland.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/derion-vence-s-attorney-files-motion-to-withdraw-as-counsel" title="Derion Vence's attorney files motion to withdraw as counsel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Attorney_files_motion_to_no_longer_repre_0_7325676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Attorney_files_motion_to_no_longer_repre_0_7325676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Attorney_files_motion_to_no_longer_repre_0_7325676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Attorney_files_motion_to_no_longer_repre_0_7325676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/Attorney_files_motion_to_no_longer_repre_0_7325676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derion Vence's attorney files motion to withdraw as counsel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Wednesday, Derion Vence's attorney filed a motion to withdraw as counsel. </p><p>Vence is a suspect in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who has been missing for over three weeks. </p><p>According to court documents, Vence has failed to comply with terms of the employment agreement with his attorney. Payments have not been made. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-barricaded-at-apartment-complex-in-east-harris-county" title="Suspect barricaded at apartment complex in east Harris County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect barricaded at apartment complex in east Harris County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:37AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Harris County deputies and SWAT are at an apartment complex where a suspect is believed to be barricaded.</p><p>The sheriff’s office said deputies are attempting to arrest a felony suspect at the apartment complex near Uvalde Road and Hamblen Drive.</p><p>Residents in the area are encouraged to stay inside, and others are asked to avoid the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/local-teachers-react-to-pay-raises"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/teacherpay_1559174467616_7326536_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="teacherpay_1559174467616.png"/> </figure> <h3>Local teachers react to pay raises</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/fox-26-news-brief-for-may-29-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> </figure> <h3>FOX 26 News Brief for May 29, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rockets-gm-makes-entire-roster-available-for-trade-talks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/05/17/Rockets_even_series_with_Warriors_0_5516249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rockets_even_series_with_Warriors_0_20180517065436"/> </figure> <h3>Rockets GM makes entire roster available for trade talks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-or-white-wine-preference-reveals-a-lot-about-your-personality-survey-determines"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/red%20wine%20getty_1559168753655.jpg_7325924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The survey found that red wine drinkers were more likely to identify as early birds, listen to jazz, and consider themselves to be “wine aficionados.” (File photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="71951983_1559168753655-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Red or white? 