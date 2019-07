- Did someone say crawfish and free food for kiddos?

Local restaurant OMG Seafood is offering up a flavorful seafood boil everyday, and is allowing children under 12 years of age the opportunity to eat free every Thursday.

Owned by Louisiana natives Clayton Edwards and Christopher Johnson, the restaurant says they get all of their seafood from Louisiana to give customers an authentic cajun flavor-- that includes daily shipments of crawfish.

OMG Seafood is located at 16510 FM 529 and open seven days a week from noon to10 p.m.