- Meadowlake Pet Resort & Training Center has two locations, one in the Galleria area and one in Pearland.

They provide overnight lodging, daycare, training, and grooming. Meadowlake has been in business for 10 years and is locally owned.

"Making life better for pets and their people!" is their motto.

"We believe strongly that pets enrich our lives in many ways, but in today’s busy world it can be hard to find time to own a pet," says executive manager Laura Koch. "We make life better for our clients by providing services to help them train their dog, care for their pets, keep them clean and well maintained, exercised and socialized."

Every month, the staff throws themed parties where clients are welcome to dress their pets up. Decorations, treats, and games are provided to further enrich pets' time away from home.

"Every month we have special parties with different themes and holidays, we love to give the dogs extra activities to do, and allow the clients to bring their dogs in cute costumes," says Koch.

This month's theme was Pride, with each location decked out in colorful balloons, streamers, and toys with lots of treats and games for the dogs to enjoy.

"Pride is important, we are proud to live in the Houston community, and we're proud to be inclusive for all of our clients, for all of the pups here," Koch says. "We just want everyone to enjoy themselves and have fun!"

New clients can enjoy 50 percent off of lodging, free daycare evaluation, and one free week of daycare if pet is approved, as well as free training orientations, and 15 percent off of first grooming.