Local pups celebrate Pride month with games and treats treats"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415336873.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415336873");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415336873-415336848"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/puppypride_1561761840217_7455402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/puppypride_1561761840217_7455402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/puppypride_1561761840217_7455402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/puppypride_1561761840217_7455402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/puppypride_1561761840217_7455402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415336873-415336848" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/puppypride_1561761840217_7455402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 05:44PM CDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 10:48PM CDT Jun 28 2019 05:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415336873" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Meadowlake Pet Resort & Training Center has two locations, one in the Galleria area and one in Pearland. </p> <p>They provide overnight lodging, daycare, training, and grooming. Meadowlake has been in business for 10 years and is locally owned.</p> <p>"Making life better for pets and their people!" is their motto. </p> <p>"We believe strongly that pets enrich our lives in many ways, but in today’s busy world it can be hard to find time to own a pet," says executive manager Laura Koch. "We make life better for our clients by providing services to help them train their dog, care for their pets, keep them clean and well maintained, exercised and socialized."</p> <p>Every month, the staff throws themed parties where clients are welcome to dress their pets up. Decorations, treats, and games are provided to further enrich pets' time away from home.</p> <p>"Every month we have special parties with different themes and holidays, we love to give the dogs extra activities to do, and allow the clients to bring their dogs in cute costumes," says Koch. </p> <p>This month's theme was Pride, with each location decked out in colorful balloons, streamers, and toys with lots of treats and games for the dogs to enjoy. </p> <p>"Pride is important, we are proud to live in the Houston community, and we're proud to be inclusive for all of our clients, for all of the pups here," Koch says. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maleah Davis' death caused by 'homicidal violence', medical examiner says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was caused by "homicidal violence", according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.</p><p>Maleah's remains were found on a roadside in Arkansas on May 31, nearly a month after she was reported missing from Houston.</p><p>Authorities were able to find the remains just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead . He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/fans-pack-watch-party-for-usa-vs-france-game" title="Fans pack watch party for USA vs. France game" data-articleId="415396101" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fans_pack_watch_party_for_USA_vs__France_0_7455528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fans_pack_watch_party_for_USA_vs__France_0_7455528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fans_pack_watch_party_for_USA_vs__France_0_7455528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fans_pack_watch_party_for_USA_vs__France_0_7455528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/Fans_pack_watch_party_for_USA_vs__France_0_7455528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 CoCo Dominguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fans pack watch party for USA vs. France game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One nation one team!</p><p>Across the nation and the world, many had been anticipating Friday's FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Quarterfinals game. It was worth the wait.</p><p>USA pulled out on top 2-1 against France advancing to the semifinals and the fans went crazy at the Phoenix on Westheimer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/more-singles-are-saving-money-by-pre-dating" title="More singles are saving money by pre-dating" data-articleId="415394946" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/More_singles_are_saving_money_by_pre_dat_0_7456351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/More_singles_are_saving_money_by_pre_dat_0_7456351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/More_singles_are_saving_money_by_pre_dat_0_7456351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/More_singles_are_saving_money_by_pre_dat_0_7456351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/More_singles_are_saving_money_by_pre_dat_0_7456351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>More singles are saving money by pre-dating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For those in the dating crowd, there's a new trend some have heard of and others have not. It's called pre-dating.</p><p>What is it? It's when a girl or guy essentially gets to know you over a brief time period, meaning instead of spending a ton of money on someone you don't know you even like. </p><p>Once they pass the pre-dating stage, then you formally date and start spending money and investing in the relationship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 