<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> <article>
<section id="story414345388" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414345388" data-article-version="1.0">Local leaders accuse President Trump of creating panic in immigrant community</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-414345388" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Local leaders accuse President Trump of creating panic in immigrant community&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/local-leaders-accuse-president-trump-of-creating-panic-in-immigrant-community" data-title="Local leaders accuse President Trump of creating panic in immigrant community" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/local-leaders-accuse-president-trump-of-creating-panic-in-immigrant-community" addthis:title="Local leaders accuse President Trump of creating panic in immigrant community">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/local-leaders-accuse-president-trump-of-creating-panic-in-immigrant-community" addthis:title="Local leaders accuse President Trump of creating panic in immigrant community"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414345388.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414345388");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414345388_414317969_180928"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414345388_414317969_180928";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414317969","video":"577411","title":"Local%20leaders%20accuse%20President%20Trump%20of%20creating%20panic%20in%20immigrant%20community","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20reporter%20Natalie%20Hee","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FLocal_leaders_accuse_President_Trump_of__0_7434418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FLocal_leaders_accuse_President_Trump_of_creating_577411_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655936802%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DTiwK8vvUt0-Wqnv5rSnYTfLN9N4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Flocal-leaders-accuse-president-trump-of-creating-panic-in-immigrant-community"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 05:26PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414345388_414317969_180928",video:"577411",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/Local_leaders_accuse_President_Trump_of__0_7434418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520reporter%2520Natalie%2520Hee",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/23/Local_leaders_accuse_President_Trump_of_creating_577411_1800.mp4?Expires=1655936802&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=TiwK8vvUt0-Wqnv5rSnYTfLN9N4",eventLabel:"Local%20leaders%20accuse%20President%20Trump%20of%20creating%20panic%20in%20immigrant%20community-414317969",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Flocal-leaders-accuse-president-trump-of-creating-panic-in-immigrant-community"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:natalie.hee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/local-leaders-accuse-president-trump-of-creating-panic-in-immigrant-community">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</a>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414345388"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:26PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:19PM CDT</span></p>
</div> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414345388-414344999" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414345388" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - President Donald Trump is changing his tune on ICE raids after postponing them in 10 US cities, including Houston.</p><p>In a tweet, Trump said, “I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins!”</p><p>Houston is one of the 10 US cities where ICE raids were planned to begin as early as Sunday.</p><p>Raids were reportedly being planned in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco.</p><p>The president's hope is the two-week delay will allow congress to come up with a solution to get rid of loopholes and fix asylum issues to help end the border crisis.</p><p>Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee called a news conference Sunday hoping to calm the panic in immigrant communities across the greater Houston area, who fear they could face deportation.</p><p>“We are here today to stop the fear and panic that is going on in the community. Two weeks is not a very long period of time. I do not expect that there will be a miracle, though I hope for a miracle in two weeks,” Lee said.</p><p>Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner echoed his support for migrant families saying the city does not help with mass deportations.</p><p>“People deserve to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their documentation status. No government should commit acts or actions that spread unwarranted fear and force people to go into the shadows that could endanger their lives and the lives of their loved ones,” Turner said. </p><p>Representatives from FIEL Houston and the Mexican Consulate were also in attendance to encourage anyone who's received a deportation order to seek help. Local leaders have compiled a list of resources available including a 24-hour hotline to call for help.</p><p>“They can come to the consulate. We have all the resources that are provided by our Mexican government to give them the legal advice, to give them the legal support,” said Alicia Kerber, general consulate of Mexico.</p><p>“We will also be having material that we will be handing out to the community so that folks can know what to do if they have an interaction with police or with immigration,” said Cesar Espinoza, executive director at FIEL Houston.</p><p>Attorney Silvia Mintz also reiterated that anyone living in the US is entitled to have constitutional rights and due process, regardless of immigration status.</p><p>“Even though you have a deportation notice, you can still fight that deportation order. You can still file a motion to reopen. woman, car in custody" data-articleId="413906132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/8_year_old_dies_after_being_hit_by_car___0_7433619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/8_year_old_dies_after_being_hit_by_car___0_7433619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/8_year_old_dies_after_being_hit_by_car___0_7433619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/8_year_old_dies_after_being_hit_by_car___0_7433619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/8_year_old_dies_after_being_hit_by_car___0_7433619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 8, has died after hit-and-run; woman, car in custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 02:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 8-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk with her two siblings in Fort Bend County on Thursday.</p><p>Deputies have detained Angela Smith, 39, in connection to the hit-and-run. Smith, a person of interest, was found in a park near Southbank and Bellfort on Friday.</p><p>Smith was charged with failure to stop and render aid with a $40,000 bond. She was booked into Fort Bend County Jail on Friday evening. Her charges have now been upgraded to accident-involving death.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/1-year-old-dies-after-being-left-in-vehicle-in-galveston" title="1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in Galveston" data-articleId="414222480" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/1_year_old_child_dies_after_being_left_i_0_7433570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/1_year_old_child_dies_after_being_left_i_0_7433570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/1_year_old_child_dies_after_being_left_i_0_7433570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/1_year_old_child_dies_after_being_left_i_0_7433570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/22/1_year_old_child_dies_after_being_left_i_0_7433570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in Galveston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 11:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The child of an employee of Galveston TexMex restaurant died Saturday after being left in the parent's vehicle for about 5 hours.</p><p>At approximately 11:00 a.m., a parent arrived for work at 6316 Stewart Road, Los Lazos restaurant. An 18-month-old boy was left in the car, a Chevy Tahoe, outside of this address. At around 4:00 p.m., the parent returned to the car and found the child to be unresponsive.</p><p>First responders were called and began treating the child and made transport to the emergency room at the University of Texas Medical Branch here in Galveston. The child was pronounced dead at UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital Trauma Center after all avenues of treatment were exhausted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/scientists-develop-new-laser-that-can-find-and-destroy-cancer-cells-in-the-blood" title="Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood" data-articleId="414272609" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 08:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cancer cells can spread to other parts of the body through the blood. And now, researchers have developed a new kind of laser that can find and zap those tumor cells from the outside of the skin.</p><p>Though it may still be a ways away from becoming a commercial diagnostic tool, the laser is up to 1,000 times more sensitive than current methods used to detect tumor cells in blood, the researchers reported June 12 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.</p><p>To test for cancer spread, doctors typically take blood samples, but often the tests fail to find tumor cells even if they are present in a single sample, especially if the patient has an early form of cancer, said senior author Vladimir Zharov, director of the nanomedicine center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/local-leaders-accuse-president-trump-of-creating-panic-in-immigrant-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/fiel_1561345077897_7434646_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fiel_1561345077897.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Local leaders accuse President Trump of creating panic in immigrant community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/death-toll-from-building-collapse-in-cambodia-rises-to-24-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_20190624024858-405538"/> </figure> <h3>Death toll from building collapse in Cambodia rises to 24</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-surprise-question-about-pence-led-him-to-hesitate-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump___Surprise__question_about_Pence_l_0_7434382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump___Surprise__question_about_Pence_l_0_20190624012553-405538"/> </figure> <h3>Trump: 'Surprise' question about Pence led him to hesitate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rogue-hot-air-balloon-at-missouri-festival-leaves-1-injured"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hot air balloon_1561334261611.jpg-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Rogue hot air balloon at Missouri festival leaves 1 injured</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/death-toll-from-building-collapse-in-cambodia-rises-to-24-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Death_toll_from_building_collapse_in_Cam_0_7434812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Death toll from building collapse in Cambodia rises to 24</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/2-killed-8-injured-in-boat-crash-in-chambers-county-reports-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 killed, 8 injured in boat crash in Chambers County, reports say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/altuve-alvarez-hr-as-astros-halt-yanks-to-end-7-game-slide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/altuve_1561341804650_7434704_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/altuve_1561341804650_7434704_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/altuve_1561341804650_7434704_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/altuve_1561341804650_7434704_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/23/altuve_1561341804650_7434704_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Altuve, Alvarez HR as Astros halt Yanks to end 7-game slide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-surprise-question-about-pence-led-him-to-hesitate-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump___Surprise__question_about_Pence_l_0_7434382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump___Surprise__question_about_Pence_l_0_7434382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump___Surprise__question_about_Pence_l_0_7434382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump___Surprise__question_about_Pence_l_0_7434382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Trump___Surprise__question_about_Pence_l_0_7434382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump: 'Surprise' question about Pence led him to hesitate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rogue-hot-air-balloon-at-missouri-festival-leaves-1-injured" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/hot%20air%20balloon_1561334261611.jpg_7434454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rogue hot air balloon at Missouri festival leaves 1 injured</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 