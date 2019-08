- Riley Masek, a local Girl Scout, is taking care of newborns in need, as well as reminding parents to keep them out of hot cars.

Riley, daughter of OakBend Medical Center’s Patricia Masek, completed her project to receive her Silver Award from the Girl Scouts. She's a member of Troup 17445, put together 115 packages to be given to newborns at OakBend Medical Center, the last remaining independent, nonprofit hospital in the Greater Houston area.

These packages included a knitted hat along with a placard that hangs from the rearview mirror stating “Remember your valuable little one” on one side and “If you see a baby or child in an unattended car please call 911” on the reverse side. Additionally, there is a card included for parents to put on their keychain to remind them to check the backseat for children or pets. On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle.

According to the Girl Scouts, Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, giving the Cadette a chance to do big things and make her community better in the process. To earn this award, the minimum time the Girl Scout should dedicate to her project is 50 hours. Riley spent approximately 150 hours on her project.

Riley has been in Girl Scouts since she was in Kindergarten and is now in her tenth year. Next, during her junior year in high school, she will begin working on her Gold Award project. The Gold Award is the most prestigious award that Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors can earn. Riley will no doubt walk away with the Gold!