- Many leaders are responding to the most recent mass shooting, taking place on Saturday afternoon in Midland and Odessa, Texas. All have expressed condolences and frustration with the repeated incidents of violence.

Governor Greg Abbott was the first to comment on the day's tragic events, releasing the following statement with an announcement that they will be visiting Odessa on Sunday.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” said Governor Abbott. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

Senator Ted Cruz also expressed his condolences:

“Heidi and I are heartbroken by this heinous attack, and we are lifting up in prayer all the victims, their families, and the entire Midland-Odessa community. We are thankful for the law enforcement officers who heroically risked their lives and acted swiftly to stop the shooter and save others. Their courage helped prevent even more senseless deaths, and we honor their tireless commitment to protecting us all. We Texans are standing together tonight united against all forms of hatred and violence.”

Local representative Sylvia Garcia chimed in multiple times via Twitter:

Heart breaking. A 17 month old toddler was among the victims at today’s #midlandshooting.@senatemajldr: How many more people will you allow to die with your inaction?



Allow a vote on gun control legislation in the Senate. #DoSomething #EndGunViolence https://t.co/1LWv9Ynq6F — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) September 1, 2019

Another day in America and more people have been affected by gun violence.



The #MidlandShooting could’ve been prevented; however, Republicans continue to obstruct gun violence prevention legislation.@senatemajldr time to #DoSomething - pass #HR8 and #HR1112! https://t.co/4jyRkzUxja — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) August 31, 2019

As of Saturday evening, President Trump had been briefed, and was planning on a follow-up.

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed frustration at the situation.

I’m heartbroken, sickened, & angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic.@DrBiden & I send our thoughts to those affected & thank our law enforcement who responded at great risk. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2019

Another presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke gave a passionate speech streamed on his social media accounts, angry with the incident to the point where he let some obscenities slip.