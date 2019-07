- One of the main things community members want you out there to know is first is that you must have the contact information of a good immigration attorney-- someone you can trust.

If you don’t have one, you can start looking by asking for references. You can also get a little advice this week here in the city. Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee will be holding immigration consultations at her district office located at 420 West 19th Street through July 3 between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Legal experts will be present, an answer questions about immigration status.

You might also be interested in attending an immigration forum tomorrow at 6pm hosted by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. Located at Houston Community College East End Campus (6815 Rustic Avenue). An immigration attorney will be present to answer questions from attendees.

Lastly, F.I.E.L., which stands for Familias, Immigrantes, y Estudiantes en la Lucha. Is working with both of these events. They have lots of information posted on their website, and are available to offer assistance.