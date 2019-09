- “I would trade places for him in a heartbeat,” said Keith Potts. “I lived my life I would trade places with him in a heartbeat.”

Keith Potts lost his only son and best friend Blake Aaron Potts on Labor Day in 2017.

“I don’t celebrate it,” the grieving father said.

The pain that only someone who lost a child can understand visits Potts daily.

It is much worse on Labor Day.

The holiday in 2017 found most Houstonians still reeling from Hurricane Harvey.

Blake Potts, 25, and his girlfriend Elizabeth Foerster had only lived at the apartment complex at 10101 Forum Park for two days.

Potts was in the parking lot talking on the phone and waiting for a ride.

Police believe an argument may have erupted between Potts and this man captured on surveillance video.

“I didn’t think it was real,” Foerster said during an interview in February 2018. “When I looked in his eyes, I knew immediately he was dead.”

Foerster called Blake’s father.

“I get a phone call from this girl on his phone and she said he’s dead shot in the head,” Potts said. “I just screamed no I could not believe it.”

Now, two more Labor Days have come and gone and Keith Potts still has no answers.

“I wish I knew something, I don’t know nothing,” Potts said. “I wish I at least knew why.”

The man who shot Potts to death is described as African American 20 to 29 and goes by the nickname slim.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward.