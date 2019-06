State Senator Borris Miles is once again the target of intruders. The Houston Police Department is investigating after someone broke into the senator’s office. This is the third time burglars have set their sights on Senator Miles, at least twice at his house, now at his Fifth Ward office.

"Obviously all this was left like this,” a worker for Miles’ points out as she gives us a tour of the destruction. Not only was the office left vandalized, three computers, monitors and all of the electronics were stolen. Miles’ Community Liaison Kathy Blueford-Daniels discovered the break-in.

"When I arrived to work this morning the glass was broken and there was an umbrella sticking out the glass," Blueford-Daniels said.