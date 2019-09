WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. official: Special envoy to Ukraine has resigned amid uproar over Trump's dealings with Eastern European nation.

Kurt Volker, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine, reportedly resigned Friday after his name came up in the whistleblower's complaint about President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's phone call that discussed investigating presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Fox News reports.

This is a developing story.