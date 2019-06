- The body of Kemah's Police Chief Chris Reed was found early Sunday morning.

The community is remembering him as someone who loved helping youth.

The Clear Lake Independent School District says Reed was a longtime member of the Board of Trustees. The district shared a photograph of Reed on Facebook with a big smile surrounded by kids in a classroom.

On Monday, counselors will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Clear Lake High School for students, parents, and staff.

Eugene Hill also knew about Reed's passion for children.

Hill says he's knew Reed for nearly a decade. The two trained at the same mixed martial arts gym.

Hill recalled how after a hard days work, Reed would happily go to the gym to train kids there.

"The kids looked up to him. I looked up to him. Everybody looked up to Mr. Reed in the gym," Hill told FOX 26.