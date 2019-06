- Father’s Day is quickly approaching and Kemah has all the food, fun and fireworks you’ll need to spark a great weekend spent with dad at an even better price.

Guests can start the weekend off with a bang at Fireworks Friday at the Kemah Boardwalk on June 14 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. This Fridays fireworks will be popping to the tunes of popular Broadway musicals.

Follow that up with more food and fun to end the weekend on Father’s Day, June 16, with a Buy One Get One Free All-Day Pass for dad. The pass includes admission to amusement rides. Restrictions may apply.

Kemah Boardwalk also has fireworks on Friday nights throughout the summer. Each week, the fireworks will be set to different popular music including iconic TV theme songs, rock, and a special Apollo 11 50th anniversary show.

Click here for the full calendar.