- Katy ISD and Seven Lakes High School employee Bradley Britton has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on a personal device.

Britton was the freshman girls' basketball coach at Seven Lakes High School.

The investigation was initiated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in which Katy ISD is a member. Katy ISD Police filed the charges after evidence was obtained on Friday.

"Providing a safe and secure learning environment is, and will continue to be, our top priority," said Katy ISD in a statement.