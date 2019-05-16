< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jury says no to CPS having custody of abused boy Jury says no to CPS having custody of abused boy
By Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 06 2019 09:47PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 09:12PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 09:48PM CDT By Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 06 2019 09:47PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 09:12PM CDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 09:48PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422550694-407410306" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/16/cps_1558062080899_7279856_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422550694" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - After hearing two weeks of testimony, the jury had two questions to answer.</p><p>Should the parental rights of the 6-year-old boy's mother be terminated?</p><p>The jury's answer was yes.</p><p>But when asked if the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, also known as CPS, should be appointed managing conservatorship meaning having custody of the 6-year-old boy the jury's answer was no.</p><p>"CPS's rights were basically terminated also," said family law attorney Julie Ketterman.</p><p>Through testimony the jury heard the horrors the 6-year-old endured while in CPS custody.</p><p>"This child has been placed seven times in 12 months," Ketterman said. "He had been physically abused by a foster mother and he had been placed in psychiatric care."</p><p>Ketterman says the little boy was erroneously told three times he was going to get adopted.</p><p>"Then he was sexually abused in the foster home he is currently in," she said, Now CPS is asking the judge to disregard the jury's unprecedented decision to not allow the state agency to have custody of the abused child.</p><p>"It was unanimous, it wasn't even 10 to 12 we polled the jury," said Ketterman. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Debrief__David_Temple_mistrial_0_7585565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Debrief__David_Temple_mistrial_0_7585565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Debrief__David_Temple_mistrial_0_7585565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Debrief__David_Temple_mistrial_0_7585565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Debrief__David_Temple_mistrial_0_7585565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mistrial declared during sentencing phase for David Temple</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 02:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge has declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase for David Temple — who was found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife — after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision. The conviction still stands.</p><p>The jury began deliberating his sentence after returning the guilty verdict on Tuesday. On Friday, the jury sent a note to the judge that read in part, "When two jurors are not willing to budge at all, there is nothing more we can do." The judge then declared a mistrial.</p><p>A new jury will be selected to decide his sentence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/2-people-killed-after-suspect-shoots-up-vehicle-on-east-freeway-suspect-still-at-large" title="2 men killed after suspect shoots up vehicle on East Freeway, gunman still at large" data-articleId="422930759" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Police_still_searching_for_gunman_who_sh_0_7584813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Police_still_searching_for_gunman_who_sh_0_7584813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Police_still_searching_for_gunman_who_sh_0_7584813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Police_still_searching_for_gunman_who_sh_0_7584813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Police_still_searching_for_gunman_who_sh_0_7584813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 men killed after suspect shoots up vehicle on East Freeway, gunman still at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 05:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.</p><p>To call Thursday afternoon's police scene on I-10 east near the John Ralston Holland Avenue exit highly unusual would be an understatement.</p><p>Assistant Chief William Dobbins said he can't recall ever seeing a crime quite like this one. The call came into HPD five minutes before 6 p.m. as a major accident. But it was much more.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/houston-mayor-sylvester-turner-discusses-gun-control-schools-prop-b" title="Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner discusses gun control, schools, Prop B" data-articleId="423031025" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Houston_Mayor_Sylvester_Turner_on_issues_0_7583814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Houston_Mayor_Sylvester_Turner_on_issues_0_7583814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Houston_Mayor_Sylvester_Turner_on_issues_0_7583814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Houston_Mayor_Sylvester_Turner_on_issues_0_7583814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/Houston_Mayor_Sylvester_Turner_on_issues_0_7583814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stops by Houston's Morning Show to discuss issues affecting the city from gun control, to school safety to Prop B." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner discusses gun control, schools, Prop B</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 10:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div 