Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

- A state district judge in Houston has denied Facebook's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the attorney of an underage sex trafficking victim.

The victim, referred to only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, was just 12 years old when she was recruited by a pimp on Facebook. She was supposedly "groomed" for more than a year to earn trust, then trafficked as a result of the site's open platform.

This is the third sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Facebook from Harris County, and the first order of its kind nationally.