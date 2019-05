J.J. Watt Twitter page J.J. Watt Twitter page

Many hearts will be broken today following the engagement of J.J. Watt and Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai.

Watt took to social media Sunday to let the world know Ohai said yes after he asked her for her hand in marriage.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," Watt posted, along with a few portraits of the couple.