- Jim “Mattress Mack” Mcingvale is asking for prayers after experiencing a “stroke scare.”

Mcingvale is currently at St. Luke’s Hospital, where is getting a check-up. He said he was feeling tingling in his arm, face, and leg. He is expected to be there for the next day.

“I would like to encourage anybody who experiences the symptoms of FAST (Face, Arm, Speech, and Time) and get to a doctor and make sure you don’t have a stroke,” he said in a Facebook live.

Mattress Mack is also welcoming warm wishes and text messages, saying you can text him at 281-844-1963.

“I love to talk to customers, that’s one of the great things about my job…” he said.

Mcingvale says he's had a stroke before. He is hoping follow-up tests can determine his condition.

