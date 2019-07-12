< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417893737" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417893737" data-article-version="1.0">Jet engine's nose cone comes loose during Delta flight</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> flight"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417893737.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417893737");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417893737_417893722_133326"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417893737_417893722_133326";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417893722","video":"583967","title":"Jet%20Engine%27s%20Nose%20Cone%20Comes%20Loose%20During%20Delta%20Flight","caption":"Storyful%20Video","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FJet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F12%2FJet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_During_Delta__583967_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657593413%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdQjerp7KfYqB12TEeH4y7m9htZQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fjet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight"}},"createDate":"Jul 12 2019 09:36PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417893737_417893722_133326",video:"583967",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Storyful%2520Video",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_During_Delta__583967_1800.mp4?Expires=1657593413&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dQjerp7KfYqB12TEeH4y7m9htZQ",eventLabel:"Jet%20Engine%27s%20Nose%20Cone%20Comes%20Loose%20During%20Delta%20Flight-417893722",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fjet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/jet-engine-s-nose-cone-comes-loose-during-delta-flight">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-417893737"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:36PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417893737-417893707" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Jet_Engine_s_Nose_Cone_Comes_Loose_Durin_0_7519681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417893737" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A Delta flight made an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 8, after the nose cone of an engine came loose, terrifying passengers.</p> <p>Delta confirmed the incident in a statement to Storyful, writing: “The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore elected to divert to Raleigh, North Carolina, after receiving an indication of an issue with one of the aircraft’s engines.”</p> <p>The 148 passengers on board were placed on another plane in Raleigh, Delta said, adding that the aircraft’s engine had been replaced and the damaged engine would be examined by their maintenance team in Atlanta.</p> <p>Aviation expert John Cox of Safety Operating Systems told Storyful that an engine losing its nose cone, or “spinner,” was “extraordinarily rare.”</p> <p>“I have been around this type of engine (a Pratt and Whitney JT-8) since 1980,” Cox said. “I have never seen or heard of a spinner coming off.”</p> <p>He added that the airplane was not in danger “as all airliners can fly with one engine inoperative.”</p> <p>Twitter user <a href="https://twitter.com/RAREsheis/status/1148638106490474498" target="_blank">@RAREsheis</a> said she was on the flight and saw smoke inside the cabin, describing it as a “completely terrifying situation.”</p> <p>She praised the actions of the crew, saying they “did an amazing job in staying and keeping us all calm, while preparing us for an emergency landing.”</p> <p>Credit: Logan Webb via Storyful</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family_of_victims_killed_by_drunk_driver_0_7519024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter John Donnelly" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drunk driver sentenced to 18 years in prison in death of woman, baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">John Donnelly, FOX 26 News</span>, <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 05:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The drunk driver who killed a mother and 3-month-old baby back in 2018 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.</p><p>Veronica Rivas pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter last month in the deaths of Shayla Joseph and her son on the Gulf Freeway after a night of underage drinking at a Clear Lake bar.</p><p>Rivas blew a blood alcohol level of .21 , which is almost three times the legal limit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/spring-cypress-teenager-suffers-fatal-gunshot-wound" title="Spring teenager shot and killed accidentally by friend" data-articleId="417828329" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Teen_shot_and_killed_at_apartment_comple_0_7518931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spring teenager shot and killed accidentally by friend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress.</p><p>"Upon arrival they found a witness that a juvenile had indeed been shot and was transported to an area hospital," said Harris County Sergeant Eric Clegg.</p><p>That 15-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/the-poor-man-s-hurricane-readiness-kit-getting-prepared-on-a-budget" title="The poor man's hurricane readiness kit: getting prepared on a budget" data-articleId="417887833" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Poor_Man_s_hurricane_survival_kit_0_7520258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Poor_Man_s_hurricane_survival_kit_0_7520258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Poor_Man_s_hurricane_survival_kit_0_7520258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Poor_Man_s_hurricane_survival_kit_0_7520258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/Poor_Man_s_hurricane_survival_kit_0_7520258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The poor man's hurricane readiness kit: getting prepared on a budget</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're looking into your wallet and can only find lint, this information is for you with a big storm approaching.</p><p>Many see FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim and the team as the pinnacle of hurricane readiness. 