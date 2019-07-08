< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Jazmine Barnes' family speaks out after her accused killer bonds out of jail

Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested

9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO

Retrial underway for David Temple, man accused of murdering his wife, Katy teacher

Most Recent Stories href="/web/kriv/home/jazmine-barnes-family-speaks-out-after-her-accused-killer-bonds-out-of-jail">Jazmine Barnes' family speaks out after her accused killer bonds out of jail</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust">Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/9-month-old-boy-drowns-in-bath-tub-after-mom-got-distracted-hcso"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/9-month-old-boy-drowns-in-bath-tub-after-mom-got-distracted-hcso">9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/retrial-underway-for-david-temple-man-accused-of-murdering-his-wife-katy-teacher"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Retrial underway for David Temple, man accused of murdering his wife, Katy teacher"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/retrial-underway-for-david-temple-man-accused-of-murdering-his-wife-katy-teacher">Retrial underway for David Temple, man accused of murdering his wife, Katy teacher</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/jazmine-barnes-family-speaks-out-after-her-accused-killer-bonds-out-of-jail">Jazmine Barnes' family speaks out after her accused killer bonds out of jail</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust">Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/9-month-old-boy-drowns-in-bath-tub-after-mom-got-distracted-hcso">9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/retrial-underway-for-david-temple-man-accused-of-murdering-his-wife-katy-teacher">Retrial underway for David Temple, man accused of murdering his wife, Katy teacher</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final">USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/newlyweds-100-and-102-find-love-after-meeting-at-senior-living-facility">Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a Jazmine Barnes' family speaks out after her accused killer bonds out of jail By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News

Posted Jul 08 2019 06:49PM CDT

Video Posted Jul 08 2019 06:21PM CDT

Updated Jul 08 2019 06:52PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416957519-416957194" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416957519" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - “I was hurt.”</p><p>Jazmine Barnes’ father reacts to capital murder suspect bonding out</p><p>The family of 7-year-old murder victim Jazmine Barnes is speaking out after a man charged with her murder has bonded out of jail.</p><p>Six month after being charged with capital murder, Eric Black Junior is out on bond, and Jazmine’s dad and stepmom are not happy about it.</p><p>“I was hurt,” said Christopher Cevilla. “The emotions started running back in. I was confused too, like, how did they lower his bond? He killed our daughter.”</p><p>Black is accused of driving the car near Walmart and Beltway 8 in east Harris County while his passenger Larry Woodruffe Jr. fired shots at the car Jazmine’s mom was driving. Sheriff’s investigators say Jazmine was hit in the head and killed while sitting in the back seat.</p><p>In late June the judge dropped Black’s bond from $500 thousand to $150 thousand, and Woodruffe’s bond from $1 million to $250 thousand. Woodruffe remains in jail, but Black bonded out.</p><p>“It feels like my heart dropped out of my chest, because here it is,” said Heather Cevilla, Jazmine’s stepmom. “Y’all telling the world, like, we caught the two suspects the day of the rally, and now one is out on bond.”</p><p>“Make no mistake: $150 thousand is a high bond,” said attorney Carmen Roe, a legal analyst not affiliated with the case.</p><p>Roe says it’s not uncommon for a judge to set bond extra high, then reduce a suspect’s bond once more specifics of a case are known.</p><p>FOX 26 stopped by Eric Black’s home, but no answered the door. He is out on condition he wears an ankle monitor and stays away from Jazmine’s family and Woodruffe’s family. He was able to post the 10 percent of bond amount required to get out of jail.</p><p>“This particular defendant and his family were able to put together $15,000 in cash as well as other security in order to make this bond, and that’s going to make sure that he goes to court every time,” said Roe.</p><p>It’s the latest twist in the case that made national news as civil rights activists got involved in the search for a suspect who was originally described as a white man with blue eyes.</p><p>“We still really feel like it’s a cover up,” said Christopher Cevilla. “How do you describe this person so vividly to the tee, and then all of the sudden now it’s two black guys?”</p><p>Next court appearance for Woodruffe is scheduled for August 15 followed by Black’s next court appearance August 16.</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/9-month-old-boy-drowns-in-bath-tub-after-mom-got-distracted-hcso" title="9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO" data-articleId="416953648" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/HCSO__9_month_old_boy_drowns_in_bath_tub_0_7489508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/HCSO__9_month_old_boy_drowns_in_bath_tub_0_7489508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/HCSO__9_month_old_boy_drowns_in_bath_tub_0_7489508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/HCSO__9_month_old_boy_drowns_in_bath_tub_0_7489508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/HCSO__9_month_old_boy_drowns_in_bath_tub_0_7489508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 9-month-old boy has drowned in a bathtub after Harris County deputies say the child's mother got distracted.</p><p>Deputies say they received the call around 3 p.m. Monday.</p><p>When authorities and EMS arrived to the scene, they found the baby unconscious and unresponsive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/david-temple-retrial-opening-statements" title="Retrial begins for David Temple in 1999 shooting of pregnant wife" data-articleId="416820786" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/David_Temple_retrial_to_begin_Monday_0_7486550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/David_Temple_retrial_to_begin_Monday_0_7486550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/David_Temple_retrial_to_begin_Monday_0_7486550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/David_Temple_retrial_to_begin_Monday_0_7486550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/David_Temple_retrial_to_begin_Monday_0_7486550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Lindsey Henry" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Retrial begins for David Temple in 1999 shooting of pregnant wife</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Lindsey Henry, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The retrial is set to begin on Monday for David Temple, the former high school football coach accused of killing his pregnant wife 20 years ago.</p><p>Belinda Temple, a Katy High School teacher, was eight months pregnant when she was fatally shot in 1999. Prosecutors claimed David killed her to cover up an affair.</p><p>In 2007, David Temple was convicted for the murder of his wife and sentenced to life in prison. In December 2016, he was released on bail because the judge ruled he did not receive a fair trial.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust" title="Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested" data-articleId="416954057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/6_men_arrested_in_burglary_ring_bust_0_7490410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/6_men_arrested_in_burglary_ring_bust_0_7490410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/6_men_arrested_in_burglary_ring_bust_0_7490410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/6_men_arrested_in_burglary_ring_bust_0_7490410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/6_men_arrested_in_burglary_ring_bust_0_7490410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Maria Salazar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in the Houston area are behind bars.</p><p>Investigators say the group operated in Sugar Land, Houston, Pearland, and various parts of Fort Bend County. They add the men targeted apartment complexes and Indian, Asian, and Middle Eastern communities.</p><p>"They would find an individual leaving their apartment -- making the assumption then that no one is home. One or more would go knock on the door and, if there’s no answer, they’d use typical pry force," explained Detective Scott Heinemeyer with the Fort Bend Sheriff's Office. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/jazmine-barnes-family-speaks-out-after-her-accused-killer-bonds-out-of-jail"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barnes suspect_1562629747433.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Jazmine Barnes' family speaks out after her accused killer bonds out of jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="six men_1562632744323.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/9-month-old-boy-drowns-in-bath-tub-after-mom-got-distracted-hcso"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="baby drowns_1562627725134.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/retrial-underway-for-david-temple-man-accused-of-murdering-his-wife-katy-teacher"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="husband wife killed_1562627204229.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Retrial underway for David Temple, man accused of id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/9-month-old-boy-drowns-in-bath-tub-after-mom-got-distracted-hcso" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/retrial-underway-for-david-temple-man-accused-of-murdering-his-wife-katy-teacher" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retrial underway for David Temple, man accused of murdering his wife, Katy teacher</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-vs-netherlands-womens-world-cup-final-garners-larger-audience-than-2018-mens-world-cup-final" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_uswntwwctrophy_070819_1562618700535_7488288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;National&#x20;Team&#x20;celebrated&#x20;their&#x20;fourth&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;title&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;end&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;final&#x20;game&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maja&#x20;Hitij&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-100-and-102-find-love-after-meeting-at-senior-living-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/John%20and%20Phyllis%20Cook%2016x9_1562623310707.jpg_7489421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John&#x20;and&#x20;Phyllis&#x20;Cook&#x2c;&#x20;100&#x20;and&#x20;102&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;shared&#x20;by&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;senior&#x20;living&#x20;facility&#x20;located&#x20;just&#x20;outside&#x20;of&#x20;Toledo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kingston&#x20;Residence&#x20;of&#x20;Sylvania&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlyweds, 100 and 102, find love after meeting at senior living facility</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 