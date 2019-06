A woman was left without a hotel room after she was heard calling a hotel employee a racial slur.

In a video that has since gone viral, Craig told the woman, who hasn't been identified, that she would have to go next door after he overheard her calling him a "f**** n***" over the phone.

“I need to stay here, my mother died,” the woman said during the exchange.

“I understand that, but you called me a…” Craig is heard saying back.

After pleading with the man, he replies and says,”It’s above me now.”

“She said what she said,” the man says to the woman’s daughter, who began pleading as well.