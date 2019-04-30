< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Taxicab driver shot in the Kroger parking lot in Montrose dies
Posted Apr 29 2019 03:48PM CDT
Updated Apr 30 2019 04:17PM CDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/investigation-underway-after-taxicab-driver-shot-in-the-kroger-parking-lot-in-montrose" data-title="Taxicab driver shot in the Kroger parking lot in Montrose dies" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/investigation-underway-after-taxicab-driver-shot-in-the-kroger-parking-lot-in-montrose" addthis:title="Taxicab driver shot in the Kroger parking lot in Montrose dies"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-403881644");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_403881644_403940332_199256"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="403940332" data-video-posted-date="Apr 29 2019 09:16PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/29/Police_search_for_shooter_who_wounded_ca_0_7186406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Police search for shooter who wounded cab driver</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="403905220" data-video-posted-date="Apr 29 2019 05:23PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/29/Cab_driver_shot_in_store_parking_lot_in__0_7185472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Cab driver shot in store parking lot in Montrose</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By Damali Keith, FOX 26 News id="relatedHeadlines-403881644" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Police say three men that were detained in the shooting of a Yellow Cab driver in have been released by police.</p><p>On Monday afternoon, authorities say a gunman opened fire on a taxicab driver in the Kroger parking lot on Montrose at Lovett. The cab driver, identified as Michael Ubani, was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital. On Tuesday, the victim died from his injuries.</p><p>The bullet holes in the driver’s side window of the Yellow Cab clearly tell us something bad happened, but they only tell part of the story. Houston police investigators have been on the scene for hours trying to find evidence that will reveal the rest. </p><p>We arrived to chaos, a Yellow Cab van with a window shattered by bullets. One man was in handcuffs in the Montrose Kroger parking lot. Another was in the back of a Houston Police Department vehicle and area residents? They couldn’t believe a cab driver had just been shot at 1:00 in the afternoon, in broad daylight. </p><p><br /> "I heard 'bam, bam, bam.' About eight kids ran over to that side. This is a troubled spot,” says Houstonian Hwang Johnson. <br /> <br /> Covenant House for homeless youngsters is a block away from the scene. In fact, a young man named Eric, who spoke with FOX 26'S Damali Keith while handcuffed and detained by HPD, says he used to live at Covenant House. He also says he was standing about 10 feet from the taxicab just before the shots, giving a pep talk to a group of kids who currently live in the home.<br /> <br /> "'Use this resource wisely, don’t be messing up this area, because it’s a beautiful area.' As soon as I’m saying this, I’m hearing shots,” says Eric. So he ran.</p><p>Eric says he returned to get his car, was questioned by police and put in the back of the patrol vehicle.</p><p>He also says he has known the cab driver for some time. </p><p>"That’s Mike. Mike is cool. He’s going to go out of his way to help you," he said. </p><p>At the point when Eric spoke with FOX 26, he had not been arrested or charged. A Covenant House representative says they do not believe any of their youngsters were involved in the shooting, </p><p>HPD says there were reports of a black male who they believe to be is Jiterion Kegler, 19,<span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span helvetica="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:#202020"> </span></span></span>driving away from the shooting in a black sedan. As for the cab driver, one witness says it appeared he had been shot in the stomach. He says he saw the driver stand up when paramedics arrived and they laid him on the stretcher and rushed him to the hospital. </p><p>Yellow Cab has released the following statement:</p> <blockquote><p>“We are all heartbroken to learn of the passing of Michael earlier this morning. We will miss his warm heart and charitable attitude towards others. As a 19 year veteran independent taxi driver in Houston, he will always be remembered as a friendly cab driver that worked hard to provide for his family. Yellow Cab is thankful for the efforts of the Houston Police Department and is hopeful that they will have the suspect in custody soon.”</p></blockquote> <p> Kegler is currently charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. right photo by Shealah Craighead" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 09:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.</p><p>President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/florida-teens-stranded-in-ocean-saved-by-boat-named-amen-after-desperate-prayer-for-help" title="Florida teens stranded in ocean saved by boat named 'Amen' after desperate prayer for help" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Tyler Smith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida teens stranded in ocean saved by boat named 'Amen' after desperate prayer for help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Jacksonville, Florida teens are lucky to be alive after getting stranded at sea.</p><p>Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17, were enjoying senior skip day at the beach on April 18. The two are students at Christ's Church Academy and have been friends since fourth grade.</p><p>Smith and Brown were swimming off of Vilano Beach, near St. Augustine, when they realized they were about 2 miles from shore and might not make it back.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/traffic/whats-going-down-htown" title="What's going down, H-town?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_9_7211064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_9_7211064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_9_7211064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_9_7211064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_9_7211064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Wendy Williams Show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What's going down, H-town?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chrisdyann Uribe, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Dec 21 2012 03:52PM CST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 26 is your station for fun and if you want to venture out and about in the Bayou City this weekend, then here is 