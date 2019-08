- An infant is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Richwood.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Bluejay Drive for a possible drowning call before 7 p.m.

According to Richwood PD, a 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive in the bathtub. Family members were able to revive the baby, and the baby was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical but stable condition.